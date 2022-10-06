Traffic jam on Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring : What motorists say about the environmental lane work

The City of Bonn is installing an environmental lane in each direction on Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring between now and the end of October. Buses and cyclists will be the main beneficiaries. Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Bonn The city has started work on a bus and cycle lane Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring in Bonn-Endenich. The reactions of road users vary - but few people like being stuck in traffic jams.

It was a foretaste of what motorists can expect in future on Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring between Endenich and Duisdorf. Until Wednesday afternoon, there was only one lane instead of two on a short section of the road, as workers started to mark the new bus and cycle lane. Drivers stuck in traffic jams vented their anger by honking their horns. Everyone else was looking forward to the new environmental lane, which will guarantee a better flow of traffic for cyclists and buses in both directions by the end of October.

Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring is an important traffic axis between Bonn's east and west. The main road, aka Bundesstraße 56, runs directly through the city centre. Once upon a time, traffic planners widened it to two lanes in each direction in many places - lots of cars meant the need for lots of space. But the city of Bonn is now turning the page step by step. In many places, such as Viktoriabrücke and Oxfordstrasse, there’s more space for cyclists. The environmental lane should also make public transport more efficient. In future, buses will be able to overtake on the right when there is a traffic jam. Initially, this will only be for ten months, then the test phase will be evaluated and the next steps will be discussed.

Cursing, honking, stepping on the gas pedal

The workers who were applying the yellow markings on Wednesday had plenty to say about drivers' reactions. There was swearing, honking and stepping on the accelerator. "This environmental narrative of displacing individual traffic is nonsense," said a man in his 50s, pointing out that cars were standing more than they were moving. "That can't be good for the environment." Two tradespeople in their van were much more relaxed, but still annoyed. "When the environmental lane comes, there'll be traffic chaos here," predicted the man in the passenger seat. Couldn't he switch to a bus or a bicycle? "I've been driving to work for 33 years. It will be difficult for me to switch to a bike now."

A woman in a small car had a more nuanced opinion. Sure, the traffic jam bothers her, she said, "But the new plans will make things much safer for cyclists." An elderly lady is also ambivalent, she said. She uses both her car and her bicycle and is as familiar with traffic jams as with bicycle lanes that are far too narrow. With the Viktoriabrücke, the new priorities had worked well. "As a cyclist, I think it's great. As a car driver, one lane is also enough for me."

A blessing for cyclists

For student Benjamin Lambert, who makes almost all his journeys by bike, the new traffic routing is a blessing. Up until now, when he cycles towards the city centre, he has had to cross the intersection and switch to the combined cycle path and footpath because there is no room for him in the direction of the city centre. He must negotiate zebra crossings, kerbs and traffic lights, always with vehicles crossing. "There are many places like this in Bonn, where cycle paths end and it's very busy," he says. This affects safety, he says. The environment suffers too, in his opinion. "It's better for everyone if there are fewer cars."

The German Bicycle Club (ADFC) agrees in principle. The of Bonn/Rhein-Sieg branch praises the new transport policy. "Especially in Bonn, projects are being implemented that we as the ADFC have been advocating for many years," they said at the last annual general meeting. Spokesperson Axel Möhrer, however, points out that environmental lanes are not every cyclist’s cup of tea. "It takes courage to ride in front of a bus," he said. Separate bike lanes are the safest option, he said, and one that is also being advocated.

The Bonn/Rhein-Sieg Chamber of Industry and Commerce is not happy with the test and is calling for it to be stopped. They warn that environmental and noise pollution due to traffic jams would be the result, which would be disproportionate to the share of the respective means of transport. "95 per cent of vehicles are deprived of half of the traffic space, which ultimately leads to it getting more difficult to get to work and places of business," says IHK spokesman Till Bornstedt. He is in favour of more attractive public transport and a cycle path network that is separated from the main roads. "However, Hermann Wandersleb Ring is unsuitable for this, also in view of the upcoming municipal construction sites."

The city of Bonn sees things differently. In the meantime, they have gained experience on Oxfordstraße. There are no known problems there. "The traffic is flowing and the road users are adhering to the traffic routing and the new lane distribution," says Lea Hoffmann from the municipal press office.

ENVIRONMENTAL LANE More space for cyclists and buses The environmental lane is to be a ten-month test. Cars still have one lane, the second is mainly for cyclists and buses. In future, buses will be able to use the new lane on Hermann-Wandersleb-Ring to get where they want without being stuck in traffic. Cyclists will also be shielded from cars. Individual traffic will have one lane per direction. The city wants to collect extensive traffic data to evaluate the test. This would also make it possible to track possible shifts in car traffic. The construction costs of about 163,000 euros are being borne by the city.

Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach