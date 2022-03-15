Warning strikes : What rights do airline passengers have in the event of a strike?

Like here in Hanover, numerous flights were cancelled at several German airports due to strikes. Foto: dpa/Julian Stratenschulte

The warning strike by security staff in passenger control at several German airports has upset the travel plans of many people. What rights do they have in such a case?

<span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="mobilebanner_2"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater"> <div id="halfpagead"></div> </span> <span class="park-portal__sticky-floater-text"></span> Teilen

Teilen Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Tweeten

Tweeten Weiterleiten

Weiterleiten Drucken

In the event of a strike-related flight cancellation or a delay of more than three hours, the airline must offer travellers alternative transport to their destination - for example, by rebooking them on another flight. This often happens automatically. Or the airline offers the option of converting the ticket for domestic flights into a train ticket.

Travellers should set a deadline for an alternative

If the airline does not offer such an option, passengers should set a deadline for obtaining an alternative. Travel lawyer Paul Degott from Hanover advises this.

Two to three hours after the scheduled departure time is an appropriate time window for this deadline. If the airline does not comply with the request, travellers can procure a replacement themselves and charge the airline for the costs afterwards, says Degott.

If a flight is delayed by more than five hours, travellers can return the ticket and demand their money back - they do not have to accept vouchers. Handling fees may also not be retained by the airline.

In the case of package tours, the tour operator is obliged to arrange alternative transport. If there is a delay of more than four hours, a proportional reduction of the travel price is possible. Under certain circumstances, a cancellation of the trip is even conceivable - for example, if a short holiday is considerably shortened due to the strike.

Depending on the case: Does the strike count as an extraordinary circumstance?

And what about compensation payments under the EU Air Passenger Rights Regulation? Actually, a strike by airport staff is considered an extraordinary circumstance. Travellers are not entitled to compensation under this assessment.

But: "The question is whether this can be attributed to the airline," says Degott. If, for example, the staff at the check-in counter, who are employed by the airline, go on strike, this can be attributed to the entrepreneurial risk of the airline, says the travel lawyer. "In that case, a compensation claim could be made."

This time, however, the security forces are on strike. They were commissioned by the Federal Police, which is responsible for passenger control at the airports, Degott explains. So it is rather questionable whether the airline is responsible for the failure. But this question has not yet been finally clarified by the European Court of Justice.

(Original text: dpa; Translation: Mareike Graepel)