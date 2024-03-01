Skilled workers immigration, WhatsApp, daylight saving time What's changing for consumers in March

At the start of 2024, some health insurance companies have increased their supplemental premiums. Many people have already had to pay this increase since the beginning of the year. In March, the increase on these premiums will also affect pensioners. The health insurance funds themselves have decided on the amount of the supplementary fee. The additional fees for the statutory health insurance funds average 1.7 percent. The increases vary depending on the insurance company. Some insurers have not passed on any increases.