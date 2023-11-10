Stores and businesses in the city center What's changing in Bonn city center
Bonn · Now you can even buy cars in Bonn city center and try out a new Volkswagen model. But there are more changes to report from the city center. One thing visibly noticeable is that the number of vacant commercial spaces has increased.
A rather large vehicle, a VW SUV, is able to fit inside a relatively small commercial space in Bonn's city center on Poststrasse thanks to a wider front door. A few days ago, the Auto Thomas group and VW celebrated the opening of their “City Store” in Bonn city center. Altogether, however, there have not been many new openings in the city center recently.
The shiny red e-vehicle, which fills the store opposite Peek&Cloppenburg, attracts mainly men on opening day. They walk around the car in amazement. "Wow," says Stefan (25) appreciatively, "that's a completely different product to have here in the city." Although the physics student cannot (yet) afford a car in this price range, he can always try one out. Marius Macion is Head of Marketing at the Bonn-based Auto Thomas group and manages the City Store. He is clearly pleased with the student's praise and welcomes other people who are interested in sitting inside the vehicle. At the back of the store, his co-workers are on hand to inform visitors about the other VW models, which they can view digitally using 3D technology. A playful VW-style Bobby Car is also on display. "In the future, we will always have a vehicle on display here, alternating between the various models,” explains Macion. The store is open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 6:30 pm. Besides the Bonn store, the only other City Store from VW is in Schwäbisch Gemünd, according to Macion. Auto Thomas is headquartered in Ramersdorf, with additional locations in Bornheim, Brühl, Hennef, Bad Honnef and the town of Blankenheim, among others.
Fashionistas can also look forward to a new opening or reopening: the fashion label Zero has opened a new store in the former Rituals store on Sternstrasse, showing off its new collection. At the former Zero store on Remigiusstrasse, it now offers an outlet with discounted prices on previous fashion collections. Rituals moved into the former Super Dry store on Remigiusstrasse opposite Appelrath Cüpper a few weeks ago. The American Vintage store on Remigiusplatz has reopened. It had been closed since the end of August. "We had considerable ceiling damage that had to be repaired," explains an employee - happy to finally be able to work in the newly renovated store again.
The Salamander Friends store on the corner of Remigiusstrasse and Fürstenstrasse - better known as "Köchling" - was closed briefly for renovation. Now, it displays stands of discounted shoes which are once again attracting customers. In contrast, the small Ara shoe store on Acherstrasse is expected to close at the end of December/beginning of January, as the GA learned from an employee. She did not give any reasons.
The kebab store in the former McDonald's restaurant on the market square has already closed. A poster says that a restaurant called Bosso will soon be offering pizza and pasta there. A little further down on Viktoriakarree on Franziskanerstrasse, a sign at the Mandu restaurant, which is particularly popular with students, announces that Korean specialties will now also be served in a branch at Bonner Talweg 20.
Another new addition to Bonn's city center is the "Soho" store for fashion and accessories. It is located in the commercial space that previously housed the Body Shop, which moved to a few buildings away. A cell phone store has now moved into the former Tchibo store on Poststrasse. The optician store "Kröber Hören und Sehen" has moved back from a temporary location on Friedrichstrasse to the main building on the corner of Sternstrasse and Friedensplatz. The owners Tanja and Karina Kröber and Patrick Müller have had the space renovated and brought up to the latest energy standards. "We paid particular attention to sustainability during the renovation," explains Karina Kröber, who is also a board member of the City Marketing Association. A new solar system generates energy and, thanks to a special filter system, no plastic particles get into the water when lenses are cut.
The vacancy rate in Bonn's city center seems to have increased significantly. For example: the Lazzarin ice cream shop on Sternstrasse normally becomes a sales space for handbags and rucksacks in winter, but now there is a notice on the door saying that the space is for rent. Continuing along Sternstrasse and Acherstrasse, one sees more closed stores. No fewer than six stores sit vacant in the Maximilianpassage, which opened in 2019. The owners were hit by the coronavirus pandemic and then water damage in the summer of 2021.
This particular vacancy is causing increasing concern for the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg/Euskirchen Retail Association. Its chairman, Jannis Vassiliou, speaks of a lukewarm response on the past Sundays when shops were open as part of the "Bonn-Fest" and "Bonn leuchtet" events. Although the city center was well-visited, it is clear that high foot traffic does not always translate into high sales. "A stroll through Bonn city center, especially during events, is always worthwhile. Still, people are once again showing a reluctance to spend. The propensity to save is increasing," the expert observes in general. According to Vassiliou, the Christmas period, which is an important barometer for the situation in the retail sector, gives retailers hope.
(Orig. text: Lisa Inhoffen; Translation: ck)