Stores and businesses in the city center What's changing in Bonn city center

The shiny red e-vehicle, which fills the store opposite Peek&Cloppenburg, attracts mainly men on opening day. They walk around the car in amazement. "Wow," says Stefan (25) appreciatively, "that's a completely different product to have here in the city." Although the physics student cannot (yet) afford a car in this price range, he can always try one out. Marius Macion is Head of Marketing at the Bonn-based Auto Thomas group and manages the City Store. He is clearly pleased with the student's praise and welcomes other people who are interested in sitting inside the vehicle. At the back of the store, his co-workers are on hand to inform visitors about the other VW models, which they can view digitally using 3D technology. A playful VW-style Bobby Car is also on display. "In the future, we will always have a vehicle on display here, alternating between the various models,” explains Macion. The store is open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 6:30 pm. Besides the Bonn store, the only other City Store from VW is in Schwäbisch Gemünd, according to Macion. Auto Thomas is headquartered in Ramersdorf, with additional locations in Bornheim, Brühl, Hennef, Bad Honnef and the town of Blankenheim, among others.