February 2–4 What’s goin’ on: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · The street carnival begins, the art museum gets colourful and jolly and strangers come together at the Brotfabrik: our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
Whether in a carnival setting, over dinner together or in a museum: there are numerous opportunities to meet up this weekend. In addition, the ghost parade in Graurheindorf kicks off this year's street carnival. Our tips for the weekend at a glance.
Bonn is in the spotlight
For more than 14 years, Bonn has been turned upside down in carnival terms, and three years ago the parade took place in the Telekom Dome: we are talking about the "Bonn steht Kopp" event. With special light strips controlled by the technology on site, visitors themselves become part of a new light show. Brings, Druckluft and Kasalla, among others, will provide the atmosphere on stage. Visitors can bring small snacks and drinks (except glasses, bottles and 5-litre kegs) for self-catering. Tickets for Bonn steht Kopp are available from bonnticket. Tickets for Friday and Saturday are already sold out.
Where: Telekom Dome, Basketsring 1, Bonn-Hardtberg
When: Sunday, 4 February, 3.15 pm to 9.45 pm, admission from 1 pm
Tickets: from 37.50 euros
Note: Advance ticket sales for Bonn steht Kopp 2025 start next
Monday, 5 February, at 10 a.m.
Dawn of humanity
Based on Kurt Pinthus' 1919 collection of poems of the same name, "Menschheitsdämmerung" (Twilight of Man), the art museum is putting works from the first two decades of the 20th century in dialogue with positions by contemporary artists. What the works have in common is the subjective experiences of the artists at the time of their creation between societal, political and social crises: Wars and conflicts, the question of identity and the transformation of social coexistence characterised the beginning of the 20th and 21st centuries.
Where: Kunstmuseum Bonn, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 2, 53113 Bonn
Opening hours: Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Admission: 7 euros (reduced 3.50 euros), free admission on the first Sunday of every month
Café Farbe: all cheeky, all colourful
A little paper, colourful pastels, a touch of creativity and your individual headgear is ready. Inspired by the current temporary exhibition "Menschheitsdämmerung", people with and without dementia create hats and other headgear in the museum studio. The participation fee includes the cost of cold drinks, coffee and cake.
Where: Kunstmuseum Bonn, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 2, 53113 Bonn
When: Saturday, 3 February, 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. Cost: 12 euros
Registration: by telephone on 0228-776230 or by email to bildung.vermittlung@bonn.de
Bonn Carnival Festival
With an extensive carnival programme, an exuberant atmosphere and plenty of support from friendly clubs, the Bonner Stadtsoldaten-Corps is celebrating the 22nd Bonn Carnival Festival on Münsterplatz. Of course, the Bonn prince and princess Cornelius I and Carina I and the Wäscherprinzessin will also be there. De Anjeschwemmte, Pläsier and Köbesse will provide the background music.
Where: marquee of the Bonn City Soldiers Corps on Münsterplatz
When: Saturday, 3 February, 11.45 am
Admission: free of charge
Encounter festival "Dinner for all"
The encounter festival in the Brotfabrik promises a "lively reflection of togetherness". Up to 20 people come together for dinner on each date. Registration is required.
Where: Brotfabrik cultural centre in Bonn, Kreuzstraße 16, 53225 Bonn
When: Friday, 2 February, 7.30 p.m., Saturday, 3 February, 7.30 p.m. and
Sunday, 4 February, 5.30 p.m.
Admission: "Pay what you can" (between 8 and 30 euros)
Registration: by email to presse@brotfabrik-bonn.de
Upcoming carnival processions in Bonn
- Ghost parade in Graurheindorf: Friday, 2 February, 7 p.m. from Margarethenplatz
- Carnival procession in Graurheindorf: Saturday, 3 February, 12 noon from Nordbrücke
- Carnival parade in Kessenich: Saturday, 3 February, 2 p.m. from August-Bier-Straße
- Carnival parade in Mehlem: Saturday, 3 February, 2.11 pm, from Dietrich-Glauner-Straße
- Carnival parade in Tannenbusch: Saturday, 3 February, 3 p.m. from Lerchenweg
- Carnival parade in Schweinheim: Sunday, 4 February, 2 p.m. from Axenfeldstraße
- Carnival parade in Ippendorf: Sunday, 4 February, 1 p.m. from Ippendorfer Allee
(Original text: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Mareike Graepel)