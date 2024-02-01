February 2–4 What’s goin’ on: tips for the weekend

For more than 14 years, Bonn has been turned upside down in carnival terms, and three years ago the parade took place in the Telekom Dome: we are talking about the "Bonn steht Kopp" event. With special light strips controlled by the technology on site, visitors themselves become part of a new light show. Brings, Druckluft and Kasalla, among others, will provide the atmosphere on stage. Visitors can bring small snacks and drinks (except glasses, bottles and 5-litre kegs) for self-catering. Tickets for Bonn steht Kopp are available from bonnticket. Tickets for Friday and Saturday are already sold out.