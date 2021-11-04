Weekend tips and events : What’s going on this weekend in Bonn and the region

Numerous lights will illuminate Bonn this weekend. Buildings, squares and trees will be lighting up in bright colours, creating a special atmosphere in the city centre. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Bonn Shines, theatre premieres, city tours and even a nighttime flea market. Bonn and the region have numerous events coming up this weekend. We give you tips for planning your leisure time.

The first weekend in November in Bonn and the region offers numerous exciting events. In addition to the brightly lit city centre and an open Sunday, numerous concerts and performances will attract spectators to the event halls from Friday, 5 to Sunday, 7 November. The Tattoo Convention also offers numerous showpieces for fans of body art, and at Bonn's night flea market resourceful bargain hunters can negotiate one or two good deals. Here is an overview of some of the weekend's events in Bonn and the region.

Bonn lights up and Sunday sales open

Starting on Friday, Bonn's city centre will be illuminated for three days. 20 permanent light installations and numerous activities will take place in and around the illuminated buildings and squares until Sunday: Dance parties, a food festival, carousel and children's bungee are among the supporting programme. In addition, Bonn's shops will open their doors from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. More information about "Bonn leuchtet" can be found here.

Tattoo Convention in Bonn

Visitors can find out everything about tattoos and piercings on Saturday and Sunday at the tattoo convention "Tattoo Tattaa". Tattoo artists and studios from all over Germany will be visiting BaseCamp in Bonn for two days and will show their skills in live shows, among other things. The convention will be accompanied by various show acts and live music.

Opening hours: Saturday from 12 to 10 p.m., Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m.

Venue: BaseCamp Young Hostel Bonn, In der Raste 1 - 5, 53129 Bonn, Germany; Admission: 15 Euro

Bonn night flea market

Bargain hunters beware: The Bonn Night Flea Market is back. On Saturday, junk dealers can rummage around in Fabrik 45 and maybe make a catch or two. The 3G rule applies and masks are compulsory.

Time: Saturday from 5 to 10 pm; Place: Fabrik 45 (at the Viktoriabrücke), Hochstadenring 45, 53119 Bonn, Germany

7th Beat Festival at the Harmonie

The three bands Blow Up Reunion, Electric Sandwich and Firebirds will play at the "7th Beat Festival" at the Harmonie in Bonn-Endenich on Saturday. The band Firebirds will give their farewell concert. The proceeds will be donated to the victims of the flood disaster. Tickets and further information are available on the Harmonie homepage.

Time: 7 p.m., admission from 6 p.m.; Venue: Harmonie, Fongasse 28-30, in Endenich.

Themed tours of Bonn

On Sunday, there will be two themed tours of the federal city, giving Bonn residents the opportunity to get to know their own home city from a different perspective. The tour "Bonn in the Nazi era - persecution and resistance" (language: German) describes the path to the seizure of power, the work of the political resistance and the brutal persecution during National Socialism.

Time: Sunday at 11 am; Meeting place: Memorial to the Nazi Victims on Kaiserplatz

On the city tour "Bonnerinnen - berühmt und berüchtigt" (Women of Bonn - famous and infamous, tour language: German), the tour guides explain amazing facts about Bonn's women's history to their guests. The cult of the matron, the history of the Beuel washerwomen and the fate of a wealthy princess who nevertheless had to take up a profession are all part of the programme.

Time: Sunday at 2 pm; Meeting point: At the main portal of Bonn Cathedral

(Original text: ga; Translation: Mareike Graepel)