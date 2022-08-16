Temporary closure : What's new at the Deutsches Museum after the renovation work

At the moment, the Deutsches Museum is still a major construction site. As early as the end of August, the experience rooms are to be fitted with new flooring and wall panelling. Photo: Sebastian Flick Foto: Sebastian Flick

Bad Godesberg The Deutsches Museum Bonn is closed until 29 August for renovation work. After that, it will reopen with a new concept.

Regularly new exhibits instead of permanent exhibitions: that is the new motto of the Deutsches Museum. In the course of the current changes, all exhibits will not only be replaced, but the entire interior will be realigned: For a few days now, the construction work in the museum on Ahrstraße has been in full swing.

After all exhibits have been moved back to the depot of the Deutsches Museum in Munich, the construction workers have moved into the rooms. "We are radically changing our museum," reports Ralph Burmester, exhibition curator and head of construction.

There is a lot of work going on both inside and outside: the plateau in front of the main entrance is currently being renovated so that a lift can be installed that will allow direct barrier-free access. Until now, wheelchair users or parents with prams could only get into the Deutsches Museum via the neighbouring Science Centre without any hurdles. In future, the new lift will stop directly in the experience rooms. "With the new lift, our visitors will float into the museum," says museum director Andrea Niehaus. The Landschaftsverband Rheinland (LVR) is covering 75 per cent of the costs for installing the lift, which amount to 150,000 Euro.

In the course of the construction work, it turned out that the foundations of the entrance door had rusted, so it also had to be replaced. The experience rooms on the ground floor will also be completely renovated, with new flooring and new wall coverings.

The total cost of the renovation is around 250,000 euros. In addition to support from the LVR, the house is receiving project funding from the Ministry of Economics. The time in which the museum plans to carry out the renovation is undoubtedly sporting: three weeks after the start of construction, everything should already be successfully completed. The reopening is planned for 30 August. "Everyone is working very quickly. We are absolutely on schedule," reports Burmester.

Soon in new splendour

So from the end of August, the Deutsches Museum will present itself in new splendour and with many new exhibits. Visitors will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a variety of ways in the topic of "Artificial Intelligence", which the Deutsches Museum has already appointed as its focus in March 2021.

Since opening as a forum for artificial intelligence (AI) a year and a half ago, there has been a lot of positive feedback, according to the museum: "The first year and a half was very encouraging, as we received a lot of positive feedback from visitors," Burmester reports.

Exciting: Artificial Intelligence

The exciting subject area of AI is regularly examined from a new perspective. For next year, among other things, an exhibition area on the topic of "robotics" is planned on an area of around 200 square metres.

"Starting in spring 2023, self-navigating robots will jet through the museum," Burmester reports. Visitors can also look forward to a driving simulator for autonomous driving. The plans already go beyond 2023: the museum will deal with the use of AI in the research field of particle and acceleration physics from 2025.