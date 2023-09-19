Children's film festival, free swimming and more What's on in Bonn for World Children's Day
Bonn · There are many events for children and families to celebrate World Children's Day on 20 September. Some swimming pools offer free admission and the International Children's Film Festival shows films suitable for children at the Woki.
Established by the United Nations in 1954, this year's World Children's Day on 20 September will again focus on children's rights and sustainable development. With this year's motto "Every child needs a future" the Deutsche Kinderhilfswerk (German Children's Fund) and UNICEF Germany are calling for "stronger political commitment for a just and liveable future for young people".
The city of Bonn wants to draw attention to the ten civil rights of children, and to this end has put on various cultural and sporting activities for children and families. The campaign runs until 20 September.
Free admission to Bonn swimming pools on World Children's Day
The UN Conventions on the Rights of the Child state that children have the right to leisure, play and age-appropriate active recreation. For one week, from Monday 18 September to Sunday 24 September, children and young people up to the age of 18 can use some of Bonn's swimming pools for free. The Beueler Bütt, the Frankenbad and the Hardtbergbad are taking part in the campaign.
On Wednesday, 20 August, children up to and including 14 years of age can use public transport free of charge throughout NRW. They will not need a ticket for local trains, buses and trams.
Campaigns during the Bonn Children's Rights Weeks
In the coming days, there will be events in public libraries. On Thursday 21 September, children will explore the digital world, data protection and privacy on the internet together with the "data foxes". At the Beuel District Library, there is a picture book cinema that encourages children to embrace diversity and gives them hope for the future. Registration at 0228/774780 or stadtbibliothek.beuel@bonn.de is required.
For the International Children's Film Festival from 18 September to 23 September, the Woki is showing "Films that make young people strong". The ten selected films are aimed at children between the ages of five and twelve. Among others, the French film "Yuku and the Flower of the Himalayas" (2022), the adventure film "Winski and the Invisibility Powder" (2021) and the Oscar-nominated film adaptation of the children's book "Der Grüffelo" (2009) will be shown. The mornings are reserved for Bonn schools and kindergartens, in the afternoons OGS (open full-day school) groups and Bonn families can watch brand new movies. The interactive workshops are currently fully booked.
On 20 September, the presenters of Radio Bonn / Rhein-Sieg put their microphones in the hands of schoolchildren. From six to eight o'clock, schoolchildren from grades six to twelve will talk about topics that are close to their hearts. Schoolchildren from the broadcasting area have been on the road as reporters since the summer holidays and are still working hard to get their contributions ready.
Exercise is also important on World Children's Day. Children discover their rights in a playful way at the Children's Rights Rally organised by the Bonn Naturfreunde. Registrations are being accepted at kinder@naturfreundebonn.de. The dance school Coco Dance Studio offers free dance classes for children between 5 and 18 years of age on eight different dates.
(Original article: Jasmin Kaub; Translation: Jean Lennox)