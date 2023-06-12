LiMa's fair-packed world What the owner of an unpackaged shop in Bonn wants to achieve

In Beuel, the demand is there. "New customers come in every day," says Hagels. Most of them bring their own jars or containers to fill. But there is also a box where jars are collected by customers for customers. Everyone can take something from it. The jar is weighed at the beginning of the shopping trip. The weight is marked on it and then it's time to fill it: rolled oats, lentils, muesli and sweets are ready in large containers.