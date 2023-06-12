LiMa's fair-packed world What the owner of an unpackaged shop in Bonn wants to achieve
Beuel · Lisa-Marie Hagels sells goods without packaging in her shop in Bonn. Customers have to bring their own containers. It’s not only about reducing waste.
Everything here is filled into jars and bags; packaging waste is taboo. Lisa-Marie Hagels runs the unpackaged shop "LiMas fairpackte Welt" in Beuel. In cooperation with the evangelische Frauenhilfe im Rheinland (Protestant Women's Aid in the Rhineland), there was a guided tour of the shop last Saturday.
"With my shop, I want to show that things can be different", says the owner. She criticises the large amounts of packaging waste in conventional supermarkets. She is not only concerned about reducing waste, but also about creating a regional, fair and sustainable range of goods.
In Beuel, the demand is there. "New customers come in every day," says Hagels. Most of them bring their own jars or containers to fill. But there is also a box where jars are collected by customers for customers. Everyone can take something from it. The jar is weighed at the beginning of the shopping trip. The weight is marked on it and then it's time to fill it: rolled oats, lentils, muesli and sweets are ready in large containers.
Besides food, there are also unpackaged hygiene products such as shampoo balls, menstrual cups or toothpaste tablets. A glance into the storeroom of the small shop shows that most of the goods are delivered in large paper bags.
Unpacked shops
Student Leonie Farenholtz has been trying to shop more sustainably for several years. She helped organise the tour of the unpacked shop. But doing all her shopping there is too expensive for her, says the 24-year-old student. "I like to buy products here that I don't have to buy new every week, for example soap, oil or hygiene products," she says. Buying individual sustainable products is also feasible on a smaller budget, says Farenholtz.
Proprietor is a trained social worker
As a trained social worker, Hagels is keen to make her shop as accessible as possible to everyone. "I see this as a question of social participation," she says. That is why every Wednesday there is a ten per cent discount on purchases for those in need. Many students take advantage of this offer.
Hagels does not believe that everyone will go shopping unpackaged and sustainably in the future. "I don't think you can convince everyone about this lifestyle," says the owner. "But I hope I can inspire people to ask themselves why the food in our supermarkets can be so cheap in the first place."
Hagels is convinced that change starts in small ways. She advises changing everyday habits bit by bit. She says it is enough to start with an everyday object. For example, she started buying her coffee in a reusable cup years ago. "You may not save the world," says Hagels. "But you do see a difference in your own bin and that's a good start."
Original text: Sonja Miklitz
Translation: Jean Lennox