Foods from all over the world at the Rhine What to know about the Street Food Festival in Beuel
Beuel · It’s time again for the Street Food Festival in Beuel. For three days, visitors will be able to sample all the different international foods at the various food trucks.
This weekend, the Street Food Festival will once again take place in Beuel. From Friday, September 15 through Sunday, September 17, visitors can discover the diversity of international cuisine on the banks of the Rhine not far from the Kennedy Bridge. Around 30 food trucks and stalls will be offering dishes from all over the world.
What are the opening hours for the Street Food Festival?
On Friday, the Street Food Festival will be open from 4 pm to 10 pm. On Saturday, visitors are welcome from 12 noon until 10 pm. On Sunday, the Street Food Festival also opens at 12 noon, but shuts down at 8 pm.
How much is the entrance fee?
Admission is 3.50 euros, according to the organizers. People who are severely disabled (and have the appropriate ID) and children under twelve years of age can visit the festival free of charge. Dogs are allowed if they are leashed.
Prize for the best stand
A prize will be awarded to the most popular food truck. Both a local jury and visitors will have a say on awarding their favorite stand with the Street Food award.
Getting there with public transport
Train lines 62, 65, 66 and 67 go to the Konrad-Adenauer-Platz stop, and you can also get there by bus. Bus lines 529, 537, 603, 606, 607, 608, 609, 632 and 640 stop at the Hermannstrasse/Konrad-Adenauer-Platz bus stop. From both stops, it is only a few minutes to walk down to the Rhine promenade to the Street Food Festival.
Getting there by car
If arriving by car, visitors can park in the parking spaces at Rheinaustrasse 122/Combahnstrasse or in the Brückenforum underground parking lot. There is a charge for parking.
