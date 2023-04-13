Safety courses for cyclists What to watch out for when riding a pedelec

The pedelec safety courses serve to slowly introduce participants to such a new vehicle. "We start with simple braking exercises so that the participants get a feeling for the weight of the pedelec," says Kreutz. Many first have to get used to the lack of a coaster brake. "Pedelecs are simply too heavy for a coaster brake, and the braking power is often insufficient," says Kreutz. Especially when starting at traffic lights, controlling the brakes is important. Often the riders release the brake too early and the pedelec goes on faster than expected because of the heavy weight. "That's why we first practise getting on and off the bike properly and braking only with the handbrake. As soon as that works, we do skill exercises with the pedelec," says the course instructor. The participants then have to ride on paths about 40 centimetres wide or very tight bends. All of this still happens without a motor, says Kreutz. Only when the participants have got used to the pedelec does the training begin with the motor. "We practise the correct behaviour on slopes, braking on hills and also the correct starting on hills," he says. In addition, the participants should get used to the correct interplay of gears and motor.