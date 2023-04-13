Safety courses for cyclists What to watch out for when riding a pedelec
Bonn · More and more people are having accidents in Bonn while riding a pedelec. Safety courses run by the police and the ADFC cycling club are now intended to counteract this.
In Bonn, the number of accidents involving pedelec riders continues to rise. While there were 150 accidents in 2021, the number is already 208 in 2022, which means an increase of 38.7 percent compared to the previous year. The Bonn/Rhein-Sieg Police therefore offers pedelec safety courses together with the ADFC and the VHS Bonn. "Especially the older and not quite so sporty fellow citizens should be sensitised that they should not get a pedelec quite so carelessly and immediately go into road traffic with it," says Paul Kreutz. He leads the pedelec safety courses at the Bonn/Rhein-Sieg ADFC cycling school.
"Caution and circumspection have always been the best advisors. Unfortunately, older pedelec riders basically have accidents too often, and unfortunately too often fatal ones. That's why we have to pay special attention to the problem child pedelec riders, talk them down and give them assistance," said NRW Minister of the Interior Herbert Reul at a presentation of prevention films on safe pedelec riding in mid-March. A big factor in the increased number of accidents is the increasing weight of pedelecs in recent years, says Kreutz. In the past, the weight of pedelecs, colloquially known as e-bikes, was between 24 and 26 kilograms. Today, 32 kilograms are common, and that's without a heavy lock or possible purchases. "This is a fatal development. Pedelecs have been turned into bicycle SUVs, with which at least the older and inexperienced ladies and gentlemen are overtaxed. And this group forms the largest part of the buyers," says Kreutz.
Sabine Stenger would also like to become a pedelec trainer. She has already been a bicycle trainer for five years. Now she wants to continue her education. "I really enjoy teaching people how to ride a bike. I don't have a pedelec myself, but it's important to me that everyone can safely discover the fun of cycling," she says. "Riders need to become familiar with the differences between weight, speed and acceleration," emphasises Matthias Hahn from the Bonn/Rhine-Sieg police's traffic accident prevention unit. Especially because the number of solo accidents was increasing. "Many fail, for example, to get around the classic bollard in the middle of the pavement," he tells us.
Simple braking exercises at the beginning
The pedelec safety courses serve to slowly introduce participants to such a new vehicle. "We start with simple braking exercises so that the participants get a feeling for the weight of the pedelec," says Kreutz. Many first have to get used to the lack of a coaster brake. "Pedelecs are simply too heavy for a coaster brake, and the braking power is often insufficient," says Kreutz. Especially when starting at traffic lights, controlling the brakes is important. Often the riders release the brake too early and the pedelec goes on faster than expected because of the heavy weight. "That's why we first practise getting on and off the bike properly and braking only with the handbrake. As soon as that works, we do skill exercises with the pedelec," says the course instructor. The participants then have to ride on paths about 40 centimetres wide or very tight bends. All of this still happens without a motor, says Kreutz. Only when the participants have got used to the pedelec does the training begin with the motor. "We practise the correct behaviour on slopes, braking on hills and also the correct starting on hills," he says. In addition, the participants should get used to the correct interplay of gears and motor.
Only after this familiarisation phase do they start practising on the road. "Here, correct braking behaviour, mutual consideration and passive behaviour are particularly important," says Hahn. And during the course, everyone must wear a helmet. Clothing should also be highly visible. "We always emphasise how important visibility is for cyclists in road traffic. We recommend bright clothing and reflectors," says police officer Nadine Liboth. Both accompany the course steadily and provide assistance in road traffic regulations. "For example, we ride through traffic-calmed areas. Walking speed applies there, even for cyclists. Many people don't even know that," says Hahn.
(Original text: Anton Dieckhoff; Translation: Mareike Graepel)