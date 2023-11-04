TV chef Steffen Henssler's restaurant What visitors can expect at the Ahoi restaurant in Bonn
Bonn · The Bonn branch of TV chef Steffen Henssler's Ahoi restaurant chain has opened on the banks of the Rhine. It offers 185 seats inside and typical Ahoi cuisine.
Bonn is not on the North Sea. But the fact that there is no salt water sloshing in front of the outdoor terrace was not expected to bother the guests of Bonn's most prominent restaurant newcomer. The Bonn branch of TV chef Steffen Henssler's Ahoi restaurant chain opened with a big party on Thursday evening.
With the Rhine in view from the wall of glass at the front of the restaurant, Bonn is definitely closer to the water than the nearest Ahoi location in Cologne's Ossendorf industrial park. "The location directly on the Rhine was a perfect fit for us," says Peter Henssler, Managing Director of the chain and brother of the celebrity chef. The TV chef himself won't be stopping off in Bonn for another month, but then - with a new cookbook under his arm.
The Hensslers in Bonn have gone all out financially: Peter Henssler estimates the investment in the kitchen and furnishings at 1.8 million euros - with a first occupancy in the new Prizeotel building. The interior designers describe the restaurant as having an "urban harbor flair" - the references to maritime themes are everywhere without degenerating into kitsch.
Tables, chairs, bar, decor - the furnishings have a rustic feel, yet are contemporary, high-quality and pleasant. Bonn's "Ahoi" has 185 seats, with up to 130 more on the spacious terrace in summer.
The customers are taken care of by 55 employees, 15 of whom work in the kitchen. 25-year-old Noah Hölscher, who previously worked at Tim Mälzer's "Bullerei" in Hamburg, is in charge of the kitchen team.
Ahoi restaurant in Bonn: affordable prices
The menu offers the typical Ahoi cuisine including easy and uncomplicated classics such as fish'n'chips, bowls or burgers, refined with a flavorful twist often consisting of truffle or teriyaki. The fried fish is served in a luxury version with aromatic foamed truffle ponzu butter, the currywurst is made from one hundred percent veal, while the tuna bowl is made with chili cream, spicy sesame seeds and the restaurant's own teriyaki sauce.
Gourmets may turn up their noses, but the concept keeps the prices within an affordable range. The tuna burger with a side dish hits the price ceiling at 28.50 euros, the currywurst is available for 13.50 euros and the chicken teriyaki bowl for 16.50 euros.
Bonn's "Ahoi" has a separate menu for sushi, but without the expensive demands of being traditionally Japanese. The five different sushi rolls are also served in the pragmatic Henssler kitchen style - intense in taste without demanding too much from the diners.
(Orig. text: Kai Pfundt/Translation: ck)