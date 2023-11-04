TV chef Steffen Henssler's restaurant What visitors can expect at the Ahoi restaurant in Bonn

With the Rhine in view from the wall of glass at the front of the restaurant, Bonn is definitely closer to the water than the nearest Ahoi location in Cologne's Ossendorf industrial park. "The location directly on the Rhine was a perfect fit for us," says Peter Henssler, Managing Director of the chain and brother of the celebrity chef. The TV chef himself won't be stopping off in Bonn for another month, but then - with a new cookbook under his arm.