What’s on in the pavillion What visitors can look forward to at the Bad Godesberg Stadthalle open-air cinema
Bad Godesberg · Although most of the Stadthalle has been closed now for several years, there’s plenty gong on in the park. For example, there’s the return of KuKuG association's open-air cinema, which debuted successfully last year. And they’re offering more than films.
The main hall at the Bad Godesberg Stadthalle has been closed for nearly four years, limiting the possibility of hosting large events. The same applies to the “Konzertmuschel”, the pavillion in front of the listed property. But the organisation Art and Culture in Bad Godesberg, KuKuG, is again seeking to withstand the trend and, following last year’s triumphant premiere, is presenting its open-air cinema films.
The first film is "Das Leben ist ein Fest" (Life is a party) on Tuesday, May 7th. There will be a pre-show programm, yet to be finalised, at 7:30 pm and the movie will start some time between 8:15 pm and 8:30 pm, "as soon as it gets a little darker," explains KuKuG chairwoman Sabine Köhne-Kayser. The French comedy follows wedding planner Max's mishaps, including relationship problems, when organizing a wedding at a chateau near Paris. "You'll be rolling in the aisles," Köhne-Kayser says. She explains that the association opted for a comedy because "we need something to lift our spirits" at the moment.
Then, on Wednesday, May 8th, get ready for a blast from the past with "Saturday Night Fever," starring John Travolta as 19-year old Tony Manero, who balances his days spent in a paint shop with nights in the disco, aiming to win a competition alongside his partner Stephanie. The fun isn't just on-screen, it will also spill onto the grounds from 7:30 pm, with a disco dance demo by Euskirchen's Schumacher dance school. Turn up dressed for the occasion and you’ll get a cocktail on the house, Köhne-Kayser promises.
Both screenings start between 8:15 pm and 8:30 pm. You can bring your own chair or rent one on site for a donation. Admission is six euros, with concessions at four euros. In case of inclement weather, one or both events may be canceled, with updates provided via social media or the KuKuG website, https://www.kukug.de/.
The organisation has invested 20,000 euros for the events with specialised equipment including a tripod-mounted projector and a seven by four-meter inflatable screen.
In addition to open-air films, KuKuG has more events lined up in the coming weeks. For instance, on Sunday, May 3rd, at 7:30 pm, racing legend Klaus Ludwig will grace the Little Theatre, engaging in a behind-the-scenes talk with presenter Köhne-Kayser. Tickets are priced at twelve euros, available in advance from the Little Theatre and at the door.
(Orig. text: Carla Moreno/Translation: Jean Lennox)