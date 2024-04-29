What’s on in the pavillion What visitors can look forward to at the Bad Godesberg Stadthalle open-air cinema

The first film is "Das Leben ist ein Fest" (Life is a party) on Tuesday, May 7th. There will be a pre-show programm, yet to be finalised, at 7:30 pm and the movie will start some time between 8:15 pm and 8:30 pm, "as soon as it gets a little darker," explains KuKuG chairwoman Sabine Köhne-Kayser. The French comedy follows wedding planner Max's mishaps, including relationship problems, when organizing a wedding at a chateau near Paris. "You'll be rolling in the aisles," Köhne-Kayser says. She explains that the association opted for a comedy because "we need something to lift our spirits" at the moment.