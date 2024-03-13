No Welcome Centre after all What will happen to the Sea Life building in Königswinter?

Now everything seems to be back to square one when it comes to the temporary use of Sea Life. "The Committee for Urban Development, Environment and Climate Protection instructs the administration to examine the possibility of an interim use of the former Sea Life building, Rheinallee 8, under the city of Königswinter's own direction and, if possible, to implement it," states the administration's submission, which is to be discussed this Wednesday in the Committee for Urban Development. As in the approved concept for a "Welcome Centre", the focus should be on uses in the areas of tourism, culture, city marketing and further education and training. "This would also be possible by renting out parts of the space to businesses and exhibitors as well as utilising the adjacent administrative premises," the draft states.