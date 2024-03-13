No Welcome Centre after all What will happen to the Sea Life building in Königswinter?
Königswinter · Sea Life in Königswinter has been closed for 15 months. The idea of a "Welcome Centre" is apparently off the table again. Now there is a new approach.
There has been an unexpected development following the failure of plans for the vacant former Sea Life Centre in Königswinter. A new option is to be discussed by the relevant committee on Wednesday. According to the proposal, the city would like to operate the building itself and is planning to use it for cultural purposes, as well as renting out space and offering further education programmes.
The city council had actually approved the concept for a " "Welcome Centre" as an interim use for the Sea Life building in May 2023. Königswinter's Old Town managers Ulrich Keinath and Hans-Helmut Schild had developed the idea of a contact point for visitors and tourists. In addition to initial tourist information and special souvenirs, visitors to the town should also be able to marvel at old slot machines from the Lemmerz works or learn about the time of the dance halls in Königswinter. A small restaurant was also planned.
If the Old Town managers had had their way, the "Welcome Centre" would have opened in August 2023. However, the more the project took shape, the more problems arose. Specifically, according to the administration, internal audits had shown that Wirtschaftsförderungs- und Wohnungsbau GmbH Königswinter was not legally suitable as a potential operator of the "interim solution". In addition, discussions with the district government had revealed that the planned funding with urban development funds under the label 'Old Town Management' was not possible.
For this reason, a tender for the interim utilisation was issued at short notice, for which the Bonn agency Projekt2508 Gmbh was awarded the contract, according to the GA. Keinath and Schild have been running the agency for consulting and marketing in the field of tourism and culture for 20 years. Since March 2023, both have been responsible for the management of the old town in Königswinter.
Realisation fails due to "business constraints"
"A number of new aspects have arisen in the course of finalising the contract with the selected bidder, which unfortunately make timely implementation difficult. These include legal requirements due to the city's ownership role, business constraints and the coordination effort with other stakeholders and operating partners," reads the administration's meeting paper, which will be presented to the urban development committee on Wednesday.
According to the GA, it quickly became apparent that the funds of 50,000 euros (gross) released in November 2023 would not be sufficient to operate the "Welcome Centre" with appropriate staff and suitable opening hours. According to the GA, at least double this amount would have been necessary. However, as far as the GA is aware, politicians did not want to support this.
Now everything seems to be back to square one when it comes to the temporary use of Sea Life. "The Committee for Urban Development, Environment and Climate Protection instructs the administration to examine the possibility of an interim use of the former Sea Life building, Rheinallee 8, under the city of Königswinter's own direction and, if possible, to implement it," states the administration's submission, which is to be discussed this Wednesday in the Committee for Urban Development. As in the approved concept for a "Welcome Centre", the focus should be on uses in the areas of tourism, culture, city marketing and further education and training. "This would also be possible by renting out parts of the space to businesses and exhibitors as well as utilising the adjacent administrative premises," the draft states.
Simple and pragmatic utilisation options are therefore required. If the committee agrees, "it would be at the discretion of the administration to open up and utilise the building as quickly as possible (...)."
(Orig. text: Lydia Schauff; Translation: Mareike Graepel)