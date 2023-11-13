Special offers What you need to know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023
Service | Bonn · Once again, Black Friday and Cyber Monday sare just around the corner, enticing shoppers with discounts. While Black Friday in November 2022 was still dominated by inflation and sluggish consumer spending, consumers in Germany are showing more interest in the special bargain days again this year.
Bargain days such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday are very popular again this year. This is the result of a September 2023 Idealo survey of 2,000 respondents. On this fourth Friday in November, consumers are particularly keen to shop, as companies entice them with special offers and generate particularly high sales.
According to the survey by Idealo, around two thirds of respondents say they are going to shop on Black Friday this year. This is higher than 2022, where 52 per cent of respondents said they planned to take advantage of the offers. This year, the figure is 62 percent, or ten percent more than 2022.
When are Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023?
Black Friday is traditionally the day after Thanksgiving in the US. This year it is 24 November. But that's not the only day on which consumers can find bargains: There is also Cyber Monday on 27 November. Cyber Monday heralds the start of the Christmas sales in online shops. This day is always on the Monday following Thanksgiving.
Where does the name Black Friday come from?
There are many theories. One is that shops sell so much on this day that they are in the black. Another is that retailers used to get black fingers from all the money counting. According to another story, the police in Philadelphia proclaimed it Black Friday in 1966 because they feared large crowds in front of the shops - in other words, a black mass. Nobody knows for sure which is true, but we do know that the day has its origins in the USA. Retailers in Europe started jumping on the bandwagon in 2006.
How much do people spend on Black Friday?
In 2022, consumers in Germany said they were planning to spend an average of around 280 euros. For 2023, around two thirds of respondents said they wanted to spend the same as last year. Around a tenth even want to budget more - on average a maximum of 319 euros. Around 30 per cent plan to spend less than last year.
What do consumers buy on Black Friday?
According to Florian Kriegel, price expert at Idealo, the survey shows "that most consumers think carefully beforehand about what they want to put in their shopping cart and how much they are prepared to spend for it. The days of impulse buying are over." For example, 75 per cent stated that they buy products that they need anyway, such as more energy-efficient household appliances, at low prices on Black Friday. Consumers also see the sales event as a good opportunity to buy inexpensive Christmas presents.
How much can you save in the hunt for bargains?
This varies greatly and is difficult to quantify. Some retailers reduce already discounted goods even further, while others offer their entire existing range at a lower price or just individual items. The size of the discount can vary depending on the time of day. The NRW consumer advice centre advises consumers to compare prices carefully.
Which offers should consumers be wary of?
The NRW consumer advice centre warns against fraudsters, for example on the Amazon sales platform. Many dubious dealers offer their goods there at very favourable prices. Fake offers have already come to light several times where sellers have their customers pay in advance and the goods never arrived. The consumer advice centre advises customers to pay by invoice or direct debit. And: If you are unable to cancel an order, customers can make use of their legal right of cancellation. This means you can return an item within 14 days after delivery without the need to give a reason.
Original text: ga
Translation: Jean Lennox