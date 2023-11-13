Special offers What you need to know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023

There are many theories. One is that shops sell so much on this day that they are in the black. Another is that retailers used to get black fingers from all the money counting. According to another story, the police in Philadelphia proclaimed it Black Friday in 1966 because they feared large crowds in front of the shops - in other words, a black mass. Nobody knows for sure which is true, but we do know that the day has its origins in the USA. Retailers in Europe started jumping on the bandwagon in 2006.