Questions and answers What you need to know about the Bonn Night Run 2023

Bonn · On Wednesday, 7 June, the twelfth Bonn Night Run is happening along the banks of the Rhine and through the Rheinaue. All information at a glance.
The Bonn Night Run has become a permanent fixture in Bonn's running calendar. On 7 June 2023, the Bonn Night Run will take place for the twelfth time. It is the second largest running-only event in Bonn after the Deutsche Post Marathon and is one of the most important events in Bonn. In 2018, there was a record number of participants and a record distance for the Bonner Nachtlauf. Below we have compiled everything you need to know about the running event.
How long is the course at the Bonn Night Run, and where is it?
The course of the Bonn Night Run, which is measured by the German Athletics Association (DLV), is normally a five-kilometre circuit. Due to construction work, the 2023 circuit is only 3.3 kilometres long. So this year, instead of two laps, participants will have to run three to cover a total of just under 10 kilometres. The night run starts and ends at the Rheinaue / Rosengarten park.
How long do I have for the ten kilometres?
The available time depends on your choice of run. The Bonn Night Run can be run in either the "Speed Run" or the "Fun Run" variant. Participants have a maximum of one hour for the "Speed Run" and one and a half hours for the "Fun Run". The course record is held by Nikki Johnstone in the men's category, who took 31:50 minutes in 2018, and Julia Kümpers in the women's category. She ran the ten kilometres in 36:13 minutes in 2019.
When does the Bonn Night Run start?
The "Speed Run" starts with the faster starting field at 7.30 pm. The "Fun Run" starts at 9 pm.
Where can I register and what does it cost to take part?
Online registration has now closed, but you can register in person on the day from 6 pm and up to 15 minutes before the start of the race. Registration fee is 20 euros plus 5 euros for late registration.
Where can I get my starting documents?
If you haven’t already picked up your documents from Laufladen Bonn you can get them on the day from 5 p.m. until 15 minutes before the start at the stand in the start-finish area.
Are there any prizes?
In both the "Speed Run" and the "Fun Run", prizes will be awarded to the first three male and female finishers. This also applies to the three teams with the most participants.
What about catering?
In the finish area there will be a refreshment stand with water, non-alcoholic beer, apples and bananas as long as stocks last. After completing the first lap, refreshments will also be available on the course with water from reusable cups.
How do I get to the start and where can I park?
The most comfortable and stress-free way to get there is by public transport. Tram lines 66 and 68 stop at the "Rheinaue" stop, from where the start and finish area can be reached in just a few minutes. Alternatively, participants can take bus lines 610, 611 or 631 to the "Rheinaue Haupteingang" stop. Car drivers can reach the start from the "Rheinaue car park" (Ludwig-Erhard-Allee). A little further away, drivers can also use the "Petra-Kelly-Allee" car park. From there, the finish area can be reached on foot in about ten minutes.
What else do I need to be aware of?
The organisers would like to point out that baby joggers and dogs are not allowed for safety reasons. Walkers are also not allowed for safety reasons. The organisers also ask participants to refrain from wearing headphones and to wear appropriate running clothing.
Which charity project will be supported?
For the third time, a charity project will be supported with the funds raised. Two euros per participant will go to exercise initiatives for children of the Stadtsportbund Bonn and thus directly to Bonn's club sports. In 2022, almost 6,300 euros in donations were collected for the "Open Sunday" sports project.
Further information on the night run is available at bonner-nachtlauf.de.
