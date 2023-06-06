Questions and answers What you need to know about the Bonn Night Run 2023

The most comfortable and stress-free way to get there is by public transport. Tram lines 66 and 68 stop at the "Rheinaue" stop, from where the start and finish area can be reached in just a few minutes. Alternatively, participants can take bus lines 610, 611 or 631 to the "Rheinaue Haupteingang" stop. Car drivers can reach the start from the "Rheinaue car park" (Ludwig-Erhard-Allee). A little further away, drivers can also use the "Petra-Kelly-Allee" car park. From there, the finish area can be reached on foot in about ten minutes.