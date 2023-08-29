Accident blackspots in the city When cyclists are at risk in Bonn

For the Bonn branch of the German Cycle Association ADFC the increase in cycling accidents is not surprising. "It is quite obvious in the cityscape that the volume of cycling traffic is increasing," says ADFC press spokesperson Axel Mörer. He also refers to the city's cycle counting stations, which showed comparable figures to the previous year. For example, since the beginning of the year until Wednesday of this week, 1.11 million cyclists crossed over the Kennedy Bridge despite bad weather, compared to 1.13 million in the same period last year. More cyclists thus also led to more accidents. In their accident statistics, the Bonn police refer to the 20 percent increase in the number of casualties in the group of cyclists, including pedelec riders, compared to the previous year. The number of seriously injured increased by 16 percent.