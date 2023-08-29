Accident blackspots in the city When cyclists are at risk in Bonn
Bonn · The number of cycling accidents in Bonn has risen sharply recently. Worryingly, there has been an increase in the number of seriously injured cyclists.
Bonn is a dangerous territory for cyclists. That's the impression you get when you read all the reports about cycling accidents. The death of a cyclist in Beuel was the most recent cause of consternation. The man was hit by a lorry at the corner of Siegburger Straße and Puetzchens Chaussee. The 42-year-old later died as a result of his severe injuries. A cyclist was also seriously injured on Wednesday evening at around 8.30 pm in Bad Godesberg after being hit by a car. The 52-year-old was riding on Rheinallee at the corner of Ubierstraße when the driver took his right of way while turning left. At the beginning of August, a car hit a cyclist with a child's trailer at a crossing on Niederkasseler Straße (L 16). One child was slightly injured.
In recent weeks, there have been other accidents in Tannenbusch involving an eight-year-old cyclist and in Schwarzrheindorf involving a 71-year-old cyclist who died after a fall in July.
Cyclists criticise safety in Bonn
In conversations with the GA, cyclists repeatedly complain about the safety on Bonn's roads, for example on Adenauerallee. An evaluation of the accident figures, which the Federal and State Statistical Offices publish annually as an accident atlas, shows that the number of accidents involving cyclists in Bonn has risen sharply compared to the previous year, from around 450 accidents in 2021 to around 560 accidents last year. This represents an increase of 25 percent. In 78 cases, there were serious injuries. Here, too, there is a clear increase, because in the previous year the number was still 53. The accident figures have also increased compared to numbers before the pandemic. The accident statistics list accidents involving personal injury. Accidents that only cause damage to property do not feature in the accident statistics.
According to the evaluation, accidents between cyclists and car drivers are particularly frequent. Cars were involved in 290 of the 560 cycling accidents in Bonn. In 31 of these accidents, cyclists were seriously injured. The number of cycling accidents without the involvement of other road users was 183 in 2022. Cyclists were seriously injured in 38 of these. It is not possible to tell from the data whether these were single-vehicle accidents or accidents involving several cyclists.
What can be analysed, however, are the stretches of road that are most often cyclists' undoing. According to the data, several sections of the B 56 are particularly accident prone. These include Oxfordstraße between Kasernenstraße and Berliner Freiheit, the junction of Doetschstraße at Kennedybrücke and on the Beuel side between Professor-Neu-Allee and Konrad-Adenauer-Platz. There are also many cycling accidents on other streets in the city centre, such as Kölnstraße, Thomas-Mann-Straße, Hochstadenring, Bornheimer Straße and Poppelsdorfer Allee.
Cycling club calls for integrated cycle paths
For the Bonn branch of the German Cycle Association ADFC the increase in cycling accidents is not surprising. "It is quite obvious in the cityscape that the volume of cycling traffic is increasing," says ADFC press spokesperson Axel Mörer. He also refers to the city's cycle counting stations, which showed comparable figures to the previous year. For example, since the beginning of the year until Wednesday of this week, 1.11 million cyclists crossed over the Kennedy Bridge despite bad weather, compared to 1.13 million in the same period last year. More cyclists thus also led to more accidents. In their accident statistics, the Bonn police refer to the 20 percent increase in the number of casualties in the group of cyclists, including pedelec riders, compared to the previous year. The number of seriously injured increased by 16 percent.
To make the city safer for cyclists, the ADFC is calling for a continuous network of main and commuter routes, a demand that has been voiced for years. "If cyclists can use these main routes more safely and quickly in the future, we think that special danger spots can be avoided on other routes," says Mörer. For example, a fourth Rhine bridge between Ringstraße and Zweite Fährgasse, planned as a main route only for cycling and pedestrian traffic, could greatly relieve the situation. Cyclists and pedestrians could thus bypass Kennedybrücke, Konrad-Adenauer- and Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz. The association criticises many dangerous spots, especially on the main traffic routes through the city.
It has drawn up a list of 24 places where it is frequently dangerous, including Koblenzer Tor, Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz and Siegburger Straße, which is where the 42-year-old man was recently killed. Also mentioned are the exit of Professor-Neu-Allee in Beuel to Kennedybrücke, Bonner Straße in the direction of Bad Godesberg and the right turns at Kennedybrücke in both directions, where there is often a lack of consideration for cyclists.
The city of Bonn told us that it is also committed to making cycle routes more continuous. The city is planning to close existing gaps on the east-west axis. With regard to Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz, the city wants to involve citizens in the planning. The east-west axis on St. Augustiner Straße up to Combahnstraße is also to be continued for bicycle traffic.
(Original text: Andreas Dyck; Translation: Jean Lennox)