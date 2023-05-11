Live tracking of U17 When the submarine passes Bonn and the region

In Kiel, the submarine was loaded onto the 85-metre-long floating pontoon with a 900-tonne gantry crane on 28 April and began its more than three-week journey to Speyer the following day. There, U17 is scheduled to go ashore in the natural harbour on 17 May. It will then be transported by heavy goods vehicle to the Technik Museum Speyer on 21 May. If everything goes according to plan, U17 will be transported to the Technik Museum Sinsheim in 2024 and made accessible to the public there.