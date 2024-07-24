Delays and cancellations When will rail connections in Bonn finally improve?

Many of the current delays are due to dilapidated infrastructure or outdated signal box technology. Once these problems have been overcome, travellers from Bonn and the surrounding region can once again look forward to ‘stable, attractive, reliable and punctual rail services’. Perhaps by the end of the current decade there will also be more modern trains again, ‘in which the air conditioning doesn't constantly break down and you don't have to worry about jammed doors or the like’, hopes Bohnet. But he also makes it clear: ‘The overall capacity will not be increased.’ And how the shortage of skilled labour will develop by then is also uncertain.