Delays and cancellations When will rail connections in Bonn finally improve?

Bonn · Many travellers are, to say the least, annoyed by Bonn's trains: Delays, cancellations and stoppages due to all the construction work are on the agenda. Is there any improvement in sight?
Train delayed, train cancelled, station not being called at: These are just some of the announcements that travellers from Bonn are hearing almost daily right now. The many construction sites on the railway network in and around Bonn are severely affecting connections. There seems to be no end in sight to the maintenance work. When can we expect improvements in rail transport? And what will have changed after all the construction work?
There is indeed still extensive work to be done on the railway in the coming years. Among other things, Deutsche Bahn (DB) is currently modernising signal boxes in Cologne and Bad Godesberg, extending the S13 line, renewing the Cologne-Frankfurt ICE route and electrifying the Voreifelbahn S23 line. As a consequence, there are long-term closures, train cancellations and delays.
Improvement in sight from the end of the 2020s
And the outlook for travellers is not exactly rosy. This is because two more general modernisations are due in the region in 2026 and 2028 - first on the right and then on the left bank of the Rhine. Nevertheless, DB announced at the beginning of July that the section of the S13 between Troisdorf and Bonn-Beuel will go into operation in 2026 - two years earlier than originally planned. This is possible due to the general refurbishment, which means a five-month closure between Troisdorf and Wiesbaden.
Once the general refurbishments are complete, there should be some improvement in sight: "Once the work is complete, travellers and freight companies will benefit from stable operations on more efficient routes and attractive stations," writes Deutsche Bahn in a press release. The Group cannot implement the major expansion projects and general refurbishments ‘within months or a few years’, as ‘the infrastructure has been neglected for many years’, a DB spokesperson said in response to a query. ‘However, we assume that there will also be noticeable improvements in NRW once the general refurbishments have been completed in the early 30s,’ says the railway spokesperson.
Rail transport will become more reliable and punctual
The company wants to present the ‘Deutschland Bahn’ by 2030. This will cost ‘money, time and, time and again, nerves’. Three out of four ICE and IC trains in Germany are now being delayed by at least one construction site on their journey. This illustrates the scale of the railway renovations throughout the country. Deutsche Bahn's strategy is now to organise fewer small construction sites and more large ones, i.e. to ‘bundle construction on the major rail routes into corridor refurbishments’. ‘This will make trains more punctual and reliable,’ the spokesperson is certain.
‘Nobody can predict exactly when things will get better,’ explains Rainer Bohnet, Chairman of the Bonn, Rhein-Sieg, Ahr District Association of the Verkehrsclub Deutschland (VCD). But he also reckons: ‘When the general refurbishment is completed at the end of 2028, rail traffic should at least be more stable. These long delays should then ease."
Many of the current delays are due to dilapidated infrastructure or outdated signal box technology. Once these problems have been overcome, travellers from Bonn and the surrounding region can once again look forward to ‘stable, attractive, reliable and punctual rail services’. Perhaps by the end of the current decade there will also be more modern trains again, ‘in which the air conditioning doesn't constantly break down and you don't have to worry about jammed doors or the like’, hopes Bohnet. But he also makes it clear: ‘The overall capacity will not be increased.’ And how the shortage of skilled labour will develop by then is also uncertain.
Railway expert: ‘You have to suffer through the transition phase’
The expert assumes that DB will not carry out any major work on the rail network in Bonn and the region for at least five years after the general refurbishment. However, this depends on many factors, including possible severe weather conditions.
According to Bohnet, it will therefore be at least another six years before the rail connection in Bonn is noticeably improved. ‘You have to suffer through this transition phase,’ says the expert. The VCD has already put forward proposals to make the time as bearable as possible for commuters (see info box). Overall, Bohnet says: ‘Unfortunately, Bonn residents cannot be given a consistently good perspective.’
