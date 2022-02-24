Customs zone, pubs, concerts in Bonn : Where’s the party this carnival…?

Bonn There’s only one question that gets Bonn's party people nervous: Where can you celebrate carnival? That's not an easy one to answer at the moment though. GA tried to find out – here’s an overview.

It's the question that makes Bonn's carnival revellers nervous: Where can you celebrate carnival? That's not so easy to answer at the moment. Because despite custom zones and relaxations, the events - like the costume of the Lappenclow - are a patchwork quilt. Some pubs only offer the normal restaurant service, others invite guests to small carnival sessions and to sway to the music. Even the traditional corps are not uniform. An overview.

■ Customs zone: Unlike Cologne, where the entire city area is a customs zone without a mask requirement, there are celebration areas in Bonn that are designated as such. These include the places where the Jecken have always met anyway, such as Bonn's old town. "The conditions and the reality of carnival celebrations in Cologne have completely different dimensions compared to Bonn and are not comparable in the opinion of the city administration," argues the City of Bonn.

If you look at the regulations, it seems that celebrating is not really desired: there are partly alcohol bans for public spaces - everywhere where especially young people like to toast. There are well-known areas like the banks of the Rhine in Bonn and Beuel, where teenagers and young adults meet to party, as expected," says deputy city spokesman Marc Hoffmann. In general, the "still very high risk of infection" is kept in mind.

In organisational terms, the custom zones are comparable to Bonn's Christmas market. There, too, only those who wanted to eat a bratwurst, for example, and followed the Corona rules were allowed to stay. In the customs zone, 2G-plus applies. Nevertheless, you are allowed to pass through these areas if you are not vaccinated, Hoffmann explains. A trick has become common over time: if you don't want to wear a mask, you simply take a drink in your hand. Those who want to listen to music, for example with a mobile speaker, are allowed to do so - as long as the night's rest is not disturbed and decibel limits are not exceeded. Parades and stages, however, are prohibited. The city wants to check all this on a random basis.

■ Restaurants: What is allowed and what is not, is a matter of uncertainty for Bonn's restaurateurs. And so there are also serious differences in what they organise at carnival. In the traditional pub Stiefel, the biggest excitement is the carnival music in the background. "Guests are of course allowed to come in costume, but we will only have normal catering," says the service manager. Ina Harder from the Rheinbrücke will also not be as „jeck“ as usual. Carnival music yes, but no fete. On Weiberfastnacht she opens at 2pm, on the other days at 5pm. "Mondays are days off. And since there is no real Rose Monday, we don't open," she says, finding the whole situation difficult. "It's all with the handbrake on."

At Nyx and Anno Tubac, Ragnar Fleischmann will try to celebrate as much as possible and therefore open on all days. "The most difficult thing will be to communicate to the guests what is allowed right now and what is not." Especially against the background that a few days later the clubs will be allowed to reopen. Fleischmann has little sympathy for the alcohol ban in the old town - he also has to make sure that there is no drinking in front of his pub and in the queue.

The Sion is already fully on course for carnival: together with Lutz Persch from Duisdorf, they organise small sessions at which up to five artists perform - including greats like the Bläck Fööss. According to the operator, the experience has been good, which is why there are also events on carnival days. However, you have to buy tickets for them, which cost 29 Euro and are available at the Sion itself. On Shrove Monday, admission is free, but guests must reserve seats. The Wache in the old town is also open on every carnival day and even offers a small outdoor area that is sheltered from the wind and where no one has to freeze, as landlord Tobias Epping says.

All pubs have one thing in common: they are only allowed to let in as many people as there are standing and sitting places. In addition, 2G and a daily quick test apply, regardless of whether they are boosted or not. But then it gets complicated again. Dancing is forbidden, but moving around in your own seat is not. And you are also allowed to sway and sing. In practice, however, the differences are as fluid as Kölsch beer and can hardly be controlled, as can the changing of places at the tables. "At private parties with dancing as well as at carnival events and comparable customary events indoors" the mask requirement may be waived, says Hoffmann. The city offers advice to restaurateurs at the e-mail address veranstaltungskoordination@bonn.de because the telephones are usually busy.

■ Events: With Bonnlive, there are concerts with up to 750 visitors for which there are only a few tickets left. "In addition, some traditional corps will hold smaller events in the clubhouses and armouries that are permitted under the Corona Protection Ordinance," Hoffmann explains. On Shrove Monday, the Zeughaus is open, but only for a private function, Orth explains. „But of course, however, you can quickly join the Stadtsoldaten," he says and laughs.

The Bonn Ehrengarde refrains from any celebrations. "The problem is simply that it is an insecurity for our guests if we have to constantly reschedule and different rules apply. We stick to the recommendation of the country," says spokesman Thomas Janicke. The Storm of the Washer Princess moves from the Beuel Town Hall to the Pantheon and becomes a carnival brunch with a stage programme from 11am. 350 guests may come, tickets cost 11.11 Euro.

■ At home: Starting this Saturday, NRW will relax the Corona rules, which means that more than ten people can meet in private again and thus also celebrate carnival at home - but only if you are fully vaccinated or have recovered. Recommended programmes are Jeckstream.de or the Cologne Rose Monday procession, which is broadcast live from the Rheinenergie Stadium. For the unvaccinated, however, the previous restrictions remain in place until 19 March. Restrictions also continue to apply to meetings attended by an unvaccinated person.