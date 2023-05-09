From Bonn into the world Where the Deutschlandticket gets you to…
Bonn · If you have some time to spare, you can also save money abroad with the Deutschlandticket. We show which cities outside Germany can be travelled to - and give tips for connections from Bonn.
The Deutschlandticket allows you to travel on all forms of local public transport in Germany. But it can also be used to reach some destinations in neighbouring countries. This is possible if there is a border station there: A station that is located just before or directly on a national border, or even already in the neighbouring country. These are so-called border tariff points, i.e. accounting borders between two state railways. Important: You may only use the means of transport that crosses the border, not the means of transport abroad itself.
Destinations in the Netherlands with the Deutschlandticket
- Hengelo - Bielefeld
- Enschede - Münster
- Enschede - Dortmund
- RE13 Hamm - Düsseldorf - Venlo
- RE19 Düsseldorf - Arnhem
- SB 58 Emmerich Bf - Nijmegen HAN
- Bus line 29 Neukirchen - Venlo
- Bus line 60 Kleve Bf - Millingen de Gelderse Poort
- Bus route 91 Emmerich Bf - 's-Heerenberg Molenpoort
There are several cities in the Netherlands that can be reached with the ticket without a supplement. Worthwhile destinations include the cities of Venlo, Nijmegen and Arnhem. Venlo is located in the south of the country, directly on the river Maas, and offers many shopping opportunities as well as a Renaissance town hall. The Maasduinen National Park is in the vicinity. Nijmegen - Nijmegen in German - is the oldest city in the Netherlands. In summer, the Waalstrand becomes a popular meeting place.
Example connection: Bonn - Arnhem: Bonn - Düsseldorf - Arnhem
With the Deutschlandticket to Austria
- RE5 Munich - Salzburg
- RB54 Munich - Kufstein
- S3 Freilassing - Salzburg
The 49-euro ticket also takes you to Austria. The "City of Mozart" Salzburg is definitely worth a visit. The old town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Hohensalzburg Fortress, Mirabell Palace and Gardens and Mozart's birthplace can be visited.
Example connection from Bonn to Salzburg: Bonn - Koblenz - Frankfurt am Main - Würzburg - Munich - Salzburg
Destinations in Switzerland
- S6 Zell (Wiesenthal) - Basel Bad
- Weil am Rhein - Basel Bad
- Erzingen - Trasadingen/Schaffhausen/Thayngen
The Swiss city of Basel can also be reached with the Deutschlandticket. The city on the Rhine has a beautiful old town and in summer - unlike Cologne and Bonn - you can swim in the Rhine here. Tip: In Schaffhausen in Switzerland you can visit the famous Rhine Falls.
Example connection Bonn - Basel: Bonn - Mainz - Karlsruhe - Basel Bad
Poland with the Germany Ticket
- RB 23 Züssow - Swinoujscie Centrum (Swinemünde centre)
- RE1 Dresden - Zgorzelec
With the ticket you can also travel to Poland. The station Ahlbeck Grenze on Usedom (with the RB23) to Swinoujscie is one of the few rail connections that can be used with the ticket.
Example connection Bonn - Swinemünde: Bonn - Duisburg - Osnabrück - Bremen - Hamburg - Rostock - Stralsund - Züssow - Swinemünde.
To Denmark with the 49-Euro-Ticket
- RB 66 Niebüll -Tondern
If you want to go to the sea, you can head for Denmark: You can get to the picturesque southern Danish town of Tondern in less than ten minutes from Süderlügum or with the RB66 from Niebüll. The town lies on the so-called land bridge between the North Sea and the Baltic Sea.
Example connection Bonn - Tondern: Bonn - Duisburg - Osnabrück - Bremen - Hamburg - Elmshorn - Niebüll - Tondern.
To France with the Deutschlandticket
- Alsace Express: Mainz - Wissembourg
- Wine Route Express: Koblenz - Wissembourg
- S1 Saarbrücken - Saargemünd
- MS2 Saarlouis - Creutzwald
- RB25 Offenburg - Strasbourg
In France, one of the places to visit is Weißenburg (Wissembourg) in Alsace. Wissembourg is the easiest to reach from Bonn, as you can start here from Mainz as well as from Koblenz.
Example connection Bonn - Wissembourg: Bonn - Koblenz - Neustadt Weinstraße - Wissembourg
Luxembourg with the Deutschlandticket: Free local transport
- Bus 410 Bitburg - Luxembourg
- Bus 455 Bitburg - Vianden
- Bus 460 Gerolstein - Clervaux
- RE5120 Koblenz - Luxembourg
- RE11 Koblenz - Luxembourg
Even if you travel to Luxembourg, you don't have to pay anything extra with the 49-Euro-Ticket. A special advantage when travelling to Luxembourg: Public transport in Luxembourg is basically free of charge for everyone.
Example connection Bonn - Luxembourg: Bonn - Koblenz - Luxembourg
(Original text: Johanna Lübke; Translation: Mareike Graepel)