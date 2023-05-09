From Bonn into the world Where the Deutschlandticket gets you to…

The Deutschlandticket allows you to travel on all forms of local public transport in Germany. But it can also be used to reach some destinations in neighbouring countries. This is possible if there is a border station there: A station that is located just before or directly on a national border, or even already in the neighbouring country. These are so-called border tariff points, i.e. accounting borders between two state railways. Important: You may only use the means of transport that crosses the border, not the means of transport abroad itself.