Covid-19 statistics : Where the number of new infections is especially high in Bonn

Since the start of 2022, the number of infections have been rising rapidly. Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn Bonn is experiencing a rapid increase in Covid-19 infections with record numbers. In almost all districts, the numbers have at least doubled. New infections have exploded among young children, but the elderly are also becoming increasingly infected.

The city of Bonn experienced a steep rise in Covid-19 cases in the third week of January. The information comes from figures released by the city for the 62 statistical districts in Bonn. Within seven days, weekly case numbers doubled citywide. In individual districts, the number of infected people grew by up to 500 percent. In nine districts, the incidence rate was most recently over 2,000. According to the report, the front-runner was the Bad Godesberg city district with a seven-day incidence of 2,724, followed by Mehlem-Rheinaue with 2,669 and Medinghoven in the Hardtberg district with 2,501. In the Bonn district of Neu-Tannenbusch, it was 2,400, and in Beuel, the district of Beuel-East had the highest rate with 1,780.

The figures are based on the cut-off date of January 24. The city always publishes the figures for the districts with a few days delay. Accordingly, our analysis reflects the incidence of infection as of Monday. On the cut-off date, the incidence rate citywide was 1,517. Since then, new infections have increased slightly, on Thursday the incidence was 1,526. Bonn recently had the highest seven-day incidence rate in NRW, but Solingen took over that position with an incidence of 1,904. The district of Borken (1,701) and the Märkische Kreis (1,645) have also surpassed Bonn.

As of the cut-off date, 5,016 people in Bonn had become infected with Covid within the past seven days. One week earlier, the number of new infections within seven days was still 2,469. This means the number of cases has more than doubled. Two weeks earlier, the increase was just under 50 percent; one week later, the numbers had nearly doubled. A look at the development of the incidence in Bonn shows that the infections have been rapidly increasing since shortly before the turn of the year. The figures from the North Rhine-Westphalia State Center for Health clearly show the increase.

Only the district of Holtorf recently showed declining figures, with a decrease of 13 percent compared to the previous week. The incidence here was the lowest citywide at 568. In 56 of 62 districts, the incidence was above 1,000

The strongest increase in incidence was recently seen in the Bonn-Güterbahnhof district, from 205 the previous week to 1,233. In Pennenfeld, the incidence rose from 475 to 2,152. In Geislar, the incidence climbed from 390 to 1,702. More than half of the districts in Bonn recorded at least a doubling of the number of cases.

According to official statistics, the highest number of infections occurred in Neu-Tannenbusch. 249 new infections occurred here, followed by Neu-Plittersdorf with 187 and Kessenich with 181 new infections.

The number of cases among younger age groups is increasing rapidly

Children and adolescents continue to bear the highest risk of infection. In the five- to nine-year-old age group, the seven-day incidence on Thursday was 4,139, up from 2,676 a week earlier. That is a 55 percent increase in seven days. The age group of 0 to four-year-olds saw the largest increase within this period. The incidence here rose by 216 percent within seven days and is now 2,630. Overall, it can be said that the group of up to 19-year-olds has by far the highest incidence rates. The younger the age group, the higher the number of cases. But one has to keep in mind that a particularly large number of cases are detected here because regular tests are carried out at daycare centers and schools.

However, new infections also increased significantly among older Bonn residents. Among the 85- to 89-year-olds, it rose by 120 percent to 189 within one week. Among the over 90-year-olds, the increase was just under 90 percent, with an incidence of 473. These numbers are particularly worrying because the risk of severe infection with the coronavirus as well as hospitalization increases significantly with age.