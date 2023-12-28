Shopping and exchanges Which presents Bonn people return
Bonn · First Christmas, then exchanging the gifts… This is how the annual phenomenon can be summarised. The GA was out and about in Bonn city centre to see what is being exchanged - and why.
Bonn city centre is looking ahead to the upcoming New Year. In the Galeria, an employee is already stocking the shelves with carnival accessories. Shops advertise discount campaigns in their shop windows. Not everyone strolling through the streets is out shopping. Some customers exchange gifts in the shops
Exchanges work well
There is a long queue outside the Pandora jewellery shop on Sternstraße. Sophie Urboneit and her friend Dominic Ma queue patiently. The latter had misjudged the size of the recipient's wrist. "Unfortunately, the bracelet is a little too big for me," explains Urboneit. The couple actually live near Trier and spent Christmas at home with their parents in Bonn. "But the exchange in Bonn is no problem because you can exchange the items in any Pandora shop," says Ma.
Basically, exchanging Christmas presents works very well in Bonn, says Maike Reinhardt from Bonn City Marketing. "Local retailers in particular have an interest in people coming back," she explains. She is also out and about in the city centre today with some returned goods. "I was in a shop earlier and didn't have a receipt with me," says Reinhardt. "The retailers were all very nice and exchanged it for me anyway."
Goodwill with the 14-day deadline
The manager of the Sinn clothing shop on Münsterplatz, Frank Geyer, is also familiar with the post-Christmas exchange ritual and relies on goodwill during the 14-day period if customers follow certain rules. "If someone comes in after three weeks and the goods are not worn, the label is still on and the receipt is still there, then we are happy to exchange the items," says the retailer. The retailer is less accommodating when it comes to goods that have already been worn, which some customers want to return.
No specific trends in returns
Geyer does not observe any particular trends in returns, rather the size, shape or colour of the garments are the decisive factors when it comes to exchange requests. Birgit Klage, who mainly sells women's fashion at American Vintage, also believes that the individual taste of the recipient is the reason for the exchange request. "We have a certain advantage because we only give out gift vouchers for exchanges, which is why fewer items are generally returned," says Klage.
When gifts can be exchanged
After Christmas, many people want to exchange their gifts. Retailers are not obliged to do so, but are often accommodating. The warranty law applies to damaged items. Online retailers have a statutory right of cancellation of 14 days. Original packaging can be assumed in stationary retail. Food, cosmetics and personalised goods are often excluded from exchange. Vouchers are usually valid for three years and cannot be exchanged. kas
At the shoe shop Landgraf on Remigiusplatz, slippers in particular find their way back into the shop after Christmas. "Fortunately, we haven't had any cases so far this year," says a sales assistant. Maike Reinhardt is aware of another exchange phenomenon in Bonn shoe shops. "Many people order the same shoes in three or four different sizes, choose the most suitable pair and send the rest back," says the head of city marketing. This trend, which is particularly noticeable in online shopping, is extremely annoying for many retailers.
Cooking utensils are also exchanged
Even when it comes to cookery utensils, the wishes of the recipients are sometimes missed. However, Katrin, who works at Van Dorp, had expected a bigger rush after Christmas. "Someone was here earlier who wanted to exchange a fish knife," says the sales assistant. "He had actually asked for a special knife for filleting fish - we then exchanged it.“
Decreasing purchasing behaviour
Maike Reinhardt has noticed a downward trend in the purchasing behaviour of Bonn residents. "Christmas sales in the city centre didn't go so well, partly because of the bad weather, the traffic situation in the city centre and the competition from online retailers," says the marketing expert. "You get the feeling that the focus of consumers is changing to some extent," she reports. In view of inflation, many customers are investing less in department stores' goods and taking more holidays instead.
Exchanges are being done less
"This year in particular, people have been buying more carefully and therefore exchanging less," says Jannis Vassiliou, Chairman of the Bonn Rhine-Sieg Retail Association. At the same time, he praises the way shops in Bonn have dealt with their customers' exchange requests. Most retailers are accommodating, exchange the products or offer them vouchers as an alternative, which ultimately benefits them: "The customer is satisfied, likes to come back and the retailer is happy about it and has the chance to sell something of higher quality."
(Original text: Abir Kassis; Translation: Mareike Graepel)