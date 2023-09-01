Bonn economy Which sectors offer many jobs in Bonn

The economy in Bonn performed well last year, according to an annual economic report. It was presented at the Stadthaus on Thursday by Mayor Katja Dörner, Economic Development Officer Victoria Appelbe and the author of the report, Matthias Schönert. One indicator in the report was the 5,500 workers that were added, with the highest growth in jobs being in the Rhineland metropolitan region. A growth of three per cent compared to the previous year is above the NRW-wide average of 1.9 per cent. As of June 30 of last year, a total of 188,930 employees subject to social insurance contributions were employed in the city. At the same time, the number of inhabitants rose by 4,580 for a total of 336,465.