Bonn economy Which sectors offer many jobs in Bonn

Bonn · From the city's point of view, the economy performed well last year. The number of employees subject to social insurance contributions rose by three percent. The biggest growth driver was the IT sector.
The economy in Bonn performed well last year, according to an annual economic report. It was presented at the Stadthaus on Thursday by Mayor Katja Dörner, Economic Development Officer Victoria Appelbe and the author of the report, Matthias Schönert. One indicator in the report was the 5,500 workers that were added, with the highest growth in jobs being in the Rhineland metropolitan region. A growth of three per cent compared to the previous year is above the NRW-wide average of 1.9 per cent. As of June 30 of last year, a total of 188,930 employees subject to social insurance contributions were employed in the city. At the same time, the number of inhabitants rose by 4,580 for a total of 336,465.
IT sector as growth engine
"The expansion of jobs has taken place in almost all fields. These are very good conditions for a city," said Dörner. The main driver of growth, she said, is the IT sector with an increase of 1,100 employees. But things are also looking up in other sectors, such as the hospitality industry, which had taken a hit by the Covid pandemic. The number of employees increased by 7.8 per cent in 2022 after a decline of ten per cent in the previous year. The absolute number of workers in public and private services (an additional 1,133 jobs) and in public administration (an additional 834) saw strong growth.
A high proportion of jobs in Bonn are traditionally in the so-called "knowledge-intensive services" with almost 40 percent. This includes a high proportion of jobs in academia. In general, the service sector is very dominant for Bonn, with 93 percent of the total number of employees. The commercial sector, with the remaining seven per cent, accounts for a much smaller share. According to Appelbe, the city continues to pursue the goal of protecting existing commercial enterprises. In the next few months, the administration wants to submit a proposal to local politicians on what to do with the eleven-hectare Pützchen industrial park.
“Dynamic mix of different sectors in the city”
Schönert was a "little surprised" by the strong growth. "We have made it through the Corona crisis well, also because we have a dynamic mix of sectors (or different fields and branches) in the city," he said. One reason for the growth was definitely the major companies in Bonn, such as Deutsche Post DHL, which benefited from the pandemic as a logistics company.
Appelbe noted that the Economic Development Department had assisted Bonn businesses or those who wanted to move to Bonn in 876 ventures. She points out a couple of examples as major successes. One is bringing the Dohle Handelsgruppe Holding (including Hit supermarkets) to the Bonner Bogen with a total of 200 employees. Another is the office complex of the building investor Ten Brinke in Dransdorf, where the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bafin) and the project management agency of the German Aerospace Centre are moving in with a total of about 3,000 employees. "Corporate mobility management is playing an increasingly important role in the talks," said Appelbe.
Dörner believes that the administration will play an important role in climate-oriented consulting for new and existing businesses, as well as start-up companies in order to achieve the goal of climate neutrality by 2035. She emphasized: “Commercial traffic is very important to us. We want as many commuters as possible to switch to alternative modes of transport (to the car) to make room for commercial traffic." The city wants to get more young people working in climate-related professions through means of an educational campaign.
(Orig. text: Philipp Königs, Translation: ck)