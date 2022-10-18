Three months on the job : Who is Bonn's new city forester Julia Johnson?

Her favourite place: Julia Johnson likes to spend time in the Kottenforst near the pollarded beeches. Photo: Benjamin Westhoff Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn Julia Johnson has been Bonn's city forester for three months. Johnson talks to the GA about what it was like growing up in America, her Cherokee roots and what her favourite place in the Kottenforst is.

During her childhood in the US state of Oklahoma, Julia Johnson often brought home live tarantulas, armadillos or snakes. Her mother didn't like that at all, so the rule was: She had to release the animals after two days. At that time, the family of Bonn's new urban forester lived in Lawton, about an hour and a half's drive from Oklahoma City. The father was an officer in the Army, so the family moved often.

One constant in Johnson's life has been her fascination with nature and love of animals - except maybe skunks. "They really deserved their name," Johnson says. "In America, there were sometimes roadkill in the ditch. You can smell them for miles."

There is no danger of encountering one this afternoon in the Kottenforst. Johnson is waiting at the city forestry office. She pokes her head out of the door for a moment, just to write an email, then she's ready, she says, and disappears briefly into the building. She took up the job three months ago, and right now she spends a lot of time in front of the computer, more than she would like. She prefers to be out in the forest. That's where she's going now.

A detour to her favourite place

The first thing to do is to take a detour to her favourite place. On the way, she talks about her time in America, she had just finished second grade when the family moved to the States. She remembers the prairies there, the forest where her father took her to cut wood, the insects that fascinated her, the fishing trips. "I spent a lot of time out in nature," Johnson says. When she was eleven, the family went back to Germany, eventually living in Eibelstadt near Würzburg.

After a few minutes, Johnson turns left. This is where the pollarded beeches are. Johnson likes the atmosphere created by the gnarled branches that stretch up to the sky like the fingers of a hand. The trees date from the time of industrialisation. The cattle that were kept in the forest ate the lower small branches on the beeches. Every ten to 15 years, the trees were cut down at a height of about two metres in order to have firewood. That's how they got their appearance.

Somehow the conversation ends up with cars. "I always wanted to drive a Mustang," Johnson says. "But it doesn't go with the forest." She wasn't thinking of one of Ford's current models of the sports car, but one from the 60s. Instead, she now drives an SUV - it is higher and better suited for driving in the forest.

Battle of the stags

Johnson stops for a moment at the game reserve, where two deer are having a fight. It's about establishing rank among themselves and courting mates. "The boy doesn't stand a chance. He has much less mass," Johnson comments on the fight between the two animals. The younger one is not only lighter, but also has much smaller antlers than his opponent. After a few minutes the showdown is over and the older of the two celebrates his victory with a loud roar.

As she continues, Johnson talks about her border collie Kowi. In the language of the Cherokee, one of the indigenous tribes of the USA, his name means "forest dweller". Johnson only learned that she had indigenous roots shortly before the family went back to Germany. "My grandmother was half Cherokee. But it wasn't talked about in our family," she says. When she asked her father why, he said, "It's nothing special, many people have indigenous roots.“

By then, her grandmother had already died. Johnson would have liked to ask her if she had an indigenous name, would have liked to learn more about myths and legends from her. The questions remained unanswered. In her early 30s, Johnson drove to the Appalachian Mountains on the US East Coast to spend time in one of the areas where Cherokee still live today. "It was insanely interesting for me to see," she says.

She gave her dog an indigenous name because she wanted it to be unusual. Were there other names to choose from? "Yes," Johnson says. "Koda." Also a word from the Cherokee language? "No," Johnson says. "From Bear Brothers - a Disney animated film.“

Internship in pig farming

Then Johnson talks about how she became a forester. She had considered studying agriculture or forestry, wanted to do something in nature. After a six-week internship in a pig farm, things quickly became clear. "It wasn't really my thing," Johnson says. Shortly after, she stops, says, "I'll be right back," and disappears from the path into the forest. From the undergrowth she brings only one explanation: A few days ago she saw a ruffed hen here. "That's one of five edible mushrooms I know," she says. "It's great to go into the forest and come home with something to eat.“

Then it's time to head back to the urban forester's office. On the way, Johnson talks again about her love of the forest. "I like to bring the forest closer to others," says the certified forest educator. She especially likes to give children an "aha" experience in nature. As ordered, a dung beetle lies on the path. Nature at your fingertips: Johnson picks it up and closes her hand around it. "It protests," says Johnson about the chirping that can be heard from the opening of her hand. That's a good thing to show children, she says.

Johnson's last professional stop was Würzburg. At the end of the walk, she asks a trick question: Is Bonn more beautiful? The forester solves it skilfully: "The Bonn forest is very beautiful in any case.