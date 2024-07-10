Accident in Sankt Augustin in 2022 Why a Cessna crashed into a garden shed in Hangelar

According to the then 84-year-old pilot, the take-off went smoothly, but when he tried to gain altitude, the elevator did not respond correctly to his inputs. He had set the "trim", i.e. the position of the aircraft, to "full tail-heavy". As a result, the aircraft suddenly began to descend sharply. The aircraft collided with a group of trees and then crashed through the field. Only when the adjacent railway tracks came into view about 420 metres behind the runway did the pilot reduce power. The garden of Hangelar resident Matthias Eck was located directly behind the railway tracks.