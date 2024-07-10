Accident in Sankt Augustin in 2022 Why a Cessna crashed into a garden shed in Hangelar
Sankt Augustin · Two years ago, a small aeroplane crashed into a garden in Hangelar. The occupants and the garden owner survived with injuries. Now the results of the accident investigation are in. What mistakes led to the crash.
On 23 March 2022, a curious accident occurred in Sankt Augustin-Hangelar: a small plane landed in a garden and crushed a garden shed underneath it. The surprised homeowner escaped with a scare and an insurance claim. The two occupants were hospitalised with broken ribs. Shortly after the crash, it was unclear why the Cessna had failed to take off from the neighbouring airfield. The report by the Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation (BFU) is now available.
The petrol-powered aircraft was a 1979 Cessna F172-N. According to the publicly accessible report, the aircraft has been undergoing repairs since January 2022. The flight, which was to take place on this day in March, was considered a test flight to complete the maintenance. According to the responsible technician, the amateur pilot, who was born in 1939, carried out the usual pre-flight check on the apron alone without finding any defects. Both then sat down in the aircraft.
According to the then 84-year-old pilot, the take-off went smoothly, but when he tried to gain altitude, the elevator did not respond correctly to his inputs. He had set the "trim", i.e. the position of the aircraft, to "full tail-heavy". As a result, the aircraft suddenly began to descend sharply. The aircraft collided with a group of trees and then crashed through the field. Only when the adjacent railway tracks came into view about 420 metres behind the runway did the pilot reduce power. The garden of Hangelar resident Matthias Eck was located directly behind the railway tracks.
Cessna crashed into garden shed in Hangelar
According to the investigation report, the Hennefer man's private pilot licence was first issued in 1974 and was valid until 2024. The medical certificate was valid until 2023. The 84-year-old had over 7,000 hours of flying experience. According to the BFU, all licences and the aircraft's registration were in order.
The examinations of the motorised aircraft revealed that the "trim tab deflected in the opposite direction to the movement of the trim wheel" - in other words, the pilot's control handles had the opposite effect. The so-called trim console had been removed by mechanics during maintenance. According to their statement, the function was double-checked when it was reinstalled. According to the BFU, a "communication problem during the check led to the incorrect deflection not being recognised“.
According to the pilot, he was not informed about the details of the maintenance before take-off. Checking whether the trim is correctly connected is not part of a normal pre-flight check. According to the BFU, however, it is part of "good airmanship", i.e. good behaviour on the part of an airman, to carry out a particularly thorough check after maintenance. Furthermore, he could have aborted the flight more quickly instead of adjusting the trim first. He could also have reduced the engine power earlier.
The conclusion is therefore: miscommunication during maintenance and human error. The report states: "The pilot's decision-making was more in line with intuitive decision-making behaviour than analytical decision-making". He should have been aware of possible control difficulties before take-off in order to remain calm in this case.
Original text: Rosanna Großmann
Translation: Mareike Graepel