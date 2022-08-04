Unusual environmental demonstration : Why activists were bathing in Bonn's Kaiserbrunnen fountain

Splashing for climate protection: Activists of the environmental movement Extinction Rebellion cool off in the fountain at Kaiserplatz. Foto: Lisa Inhoffen

Bonn Bonn activists of the climate movement Extinction Rebellion bathed in the Kaiserbrunnen fountain as part of a campaign on Wednesday. They are demanding that the administration change its policy on the use of the city's fountains.

They are always good for unusual campaigns: the members of the climate movement Extinction Rebellion. Late on Wednesday afternoon, when the thermometer in some places in Bonn indicated more than 35 degrees in the shade, a group of the movement met on Kaiserplatz, where they unceremoniously transformed the fountain into a paddling pool.

Wearing swimming trunks and bikinis, the members stormed the cool water, while one of them stood bravely in the blazing sun on the square and used a microphone to call on the city of Bonn to officially make the municipal fountains available as cooling facilities for citizens because of the heat waves.

Action was also linked to demands