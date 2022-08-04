Unusual environmental demonstration : Why activists were bathing in Bonn's Kaiserbrunnen fountain
Bonn Bonn activists of the climate movement Extinction Rebellion bathed in the Kaiserbrunnen fountain as part of a campaign on Wednesday. They are demanding that the administration change its policy on the use of the city's fountains.
They are always good for unusual campaigns: the members of the climate movement Extinction Rebellion. Late on Wednesday afternoon, when the thermometer in some places in Bonn indicated more than 35 degrees in the shade, a group of the movement met on Kaiserplatz, where they unceremoniously transformed the fountain into a paddling pool.
Wearing swimming trunks and bikinis, the members stormed the cool water, while one of them stood bravely in the blazing sun on the square and used a microphone to call on the city of Bonn to officially make the municipal fountains available as cooling facilities for citizens because of the heat waves.
Action was also linked to demands
"The reason for these heat waves and other extreme weather events is the mass burning of fossil fuels," said the young woman and appealed to politicians to tell people more honestly how serious the climate crisis already is.
Urgent action in all areas is necessary, she called out to passers-by who were watching the goings-on in the fountain with amusement. This includes not only the repurposing of ornamental fountains as public cooling-off points, but also the immediate introduction of a speed limit of 100 km/h on motorways and 30 km/h in cities, as well as an immediate ban on driving on Sundays, the speaker demanded. She also said that local public transport must become free, which could be financed by an excess profits tax.
While many of those who had stopped nodded their heads in agreement with her demand, the rest of the group were rather unsuccessful in their invitation to the bystanders to do the same and cool off in the fountain.
(Original text: Lisa Inhoffen
Translation: Jean Lennox)