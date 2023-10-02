Bad Godesberg without Haribo Why and where it's worth collecting chestnuts in Bonn
Bad Godesberg · Since Haribo moved from Bonn to Grafschaft, chestnut collecting in the city has dwindled. Find out why and where it is still worthwhile collecting the reddish-brown autumn fruits.
They are small, reddish-brown and shiny, lying on the paths, kicked like a football by some and collected and guarded like a treasure by others. For many families in Bonn, collecting chestnuts is as much a part of autumn as catching sweets is part of carnival. But the great rush for the reddish-brown conkers, which traditionally took place on Poppeldorfer Allee between the castle and the tunnel, is no longer quite as excessive as it was a few years ago.
The end of the chestnut exchange campaign by confectionery company Haribo in Bad Godesberg is inevitably linked to the reduced passion for collecting among the people of Bonn. For more than 85 years, the company founded by Hans Riegel has offered children sweets in exchange for the conkers they collect at an exchange rate of one to ten. When the administrative headquarters moved away from Bad Godesberg in 2017, the swap campaign era also ended there, and has since been held at the company's new headquarters in Grafschaft.
Haribo receives 150 tonnes of chestnuts annually
Haribo says that every year an average of 150 tonnes of chestnuts and 60 tonnes of acorns, which can also be collected and exchanged at a ratio of one to five, are handed in at the campaign site. Haribo was unable to say whether there are fewer people from Bonn among the visitors who want to swap since the move. A spokeswoman merely explained that most of the people taking part in the campaign seem to be distributed relatively evenly between the two federal states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.
However, a survey in the Bad Godesberg pedestrian zone makes it clear that driving to the site just over the NRW state border is no match for the hustle and bustle the district had experienced in the past, each time over two autumn days. "We used to come with trolleys and sacks full of chestnuts," one mother remembers from her own collecting days. Today, the search for chestnuts is still part of the family tradition, but no longer on such a large scale. "We'll see if it's worth it and if we actually go over there," says the 39-year-old.
20,000 collectors flock to Bonn
Even though there are still enthusiastic collectors, the passionate hunt for chestnuts seems to have become a more relaxed family hobby. Things were different in 2009, the record year in Bonn, when 20,000 collectors handed in a total of 260 tonnes of chestnuts and 150 tonnes of acorns at the then Haribo headquarters. It was a state of emergency, also for the traffic in Bad Godesberg. Waiting times for handing in the barter goods were up to eight hours at peak times. Today, it is much quicker at the new campaign site, even for the people of Bonn who have travelled there.
But there is another hurdle that gets in the way of the local chestnut collectors. With the move of the Haribo headquarters, not only the location has changed, but also the fixed time. Previously, the date was usually during the autumn holidays for all Bonn residents, but now the date of the exchange campaign, which this year is 20 and 21 October, is based on the autumn holidays of the neighbouring state of Rhineland-Palatinate.
Forestry office in Bonn happy about chestnuts and acorns
But don't fret if you can't make it to the Haribo grounds on the weekend in question, which is one week after the end of the holidays in North Rhine-Westphalia. In Bonn, too, there are opportunities to hand in your chestnuts or acorns at the city forester's office. You won't be offered any sweets in return, but the autumn fruits will serve as food for Bonn's wild animals. "Everyone likes acorns," explains Julia Johnson, the city forester. "Chestnuts are not very popular with red deer, but wild boars are very happy to take them as food."
The urban forester's office has also received fewer donations of chestnuts and acorns for wildlife so far this year than in the past. "So far we have only received one load of acorns from a citizen," reports the Bonn city forester. The wild boars and red deer in the Waldau would be happy to receive additional donations.
For all her passion for collecting, however, Johnson also asks people never to take all the chestnuts and acorns, so as not to deprive wildlife of their natural food source. "The animals will otherwise go in search of other food sources, which in the case of wild boar, for example, can lead to damage being done to farmland or gardens."
(Original text: Jonas Dirker/Translation: Jean Lennox)