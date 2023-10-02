Bad Godesberg without Haribo Why and where it's worth collecting chestnuts in Bonn

Chestnuts and acorns

Julia Johnson, the city forester, explains that she does not know Bad Godesberg well enough to recommend places to collect chestnuts and acorns, but that the best-known places are undoubtedly Poppelsdorfer Allee and the Hofgarten. There are also some trees in the Rheinaue, the forester says. The GA had recently collected some more tips online and received further tips from readers. The following collection points were recommended for Bad Godesberg and the surrounding area:

• The Waldau

• The chestnut avenue at Annaberger Hof

• The small square between Hubertinumshof and Milchgässchen in the centre of Bad Godesberg.

• The Bad Godesberg Kurpark

• The Rheinwiesen below the Posttower and the Deutsche Welle

• Rolandstraße and Wendelstadtallee and Gutenbergallee at the Rüngsi.

More collecting tips for the whole of Bonn can be found here or on the website mundraub, where more collecting locations can be found or mapped yourself.