Spectacle in the Villemombler Straße Why armored vehicles are coming to Duisdorf this weekend
Duisdorf · The last time something like this happened was about 30 years ago: On 17 June, armoured vehicles will drive up Villemombler Straße in Bonn. What is behind the spectacle? Here are the answers…
When armoured police vehicles with water cannons drive up in Duisdorf on 17 June, no one will have to worry - the vehicles of the Technical Operations Unit are part of an event that last took place 29 years ago: the Duisdorf police station is organising a party, and deputy station chief Frank Walther is sure: "It will be bigger than what we did in 1994.
There is no real occasion, unless it is to celebrate the fact that 30 years ago the permits for the construction of the building on the corner of Villemombler Straße and Schieffelingsweg were put in place and the foundation stone was laid. For the move-in, there was then a celebration with the population in the car park of the music school behind the building, also so that the people in Hardtberg quickly learned where they had to go in the future with their concerns.
Today this is probably common knowledge, but when André Laßlop found a report on this inauguration party, he thought: "We can actually do that again. Because there is hardly anything like it," says the police chief inspector. This is a good opportunity to give people an insight into police work and to show that this work is done by normal nice people - "a police force you can touch", says Walther.
NRW police will be there with special vehicles
Laßlop started organising, and somehow the festival grew bigger and bigger. "It took on a life of its own," he says. But for the better, at least for the public: the Duisdorf police present the district service, motorbikes - in short: Kräder - and their service dogs, visitors can inspect vehicles, and the Technical Operations Unit of the NRW police comes with two special vehicles from Cologne.
But that's not all: the volunteer fire brigades from Duisdorf and Lengsdorf will drive up with emergency vehicles and the Bonn branch of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW) will also be present with vehicles, as will customs. It's clear that they won't all fit in the car park of the music school: For the duration of the festival on Saturday, 17 June, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Villemombler Straße in front of the police station will be transformed into a blue light mile.
The street will be closed for the entire day between Schieffelingsweg and the entrance to the employment agency, and buses will use an alternative route. The organisers recommend arriving by public transport, bicycle or on foot, but those who want to come by car can park it in the car parks of the neighbouring ministries. This will be signposted accordingly.
A stage will be set up in the car park of the music school, where, among others, the KG Teddybären and the KG Lessenicher Sterne will dance and the jazz-rock-pop band of the NRW Police Orchestra will play. The event will be officially opened at 11.30 am. There are a number of stalls, also from the Bunter Kreis association, for which the proceeds from the festival are intended. Some of them are also stations of the children's rally. Youngsters can collect stamps and make their own sheriff's badges. Food trucks will provide visitors with culinary delights, and the police will organise a bar and cake buffet.
For all those who will not be there for the festival on that day: "Operations at the police station will continue," Laßlop announces. That's why there will be no guided tours of the building.
(Original text: Stefan Knopp; Translation: Mareike Graepel)