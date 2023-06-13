Spectacle in the Villemombler Straße Why armored vehicles are coming to Duisdorf this weekend

A stage will be set up in the car park of the music school, where, among others, the KG Teddybären and the KG Lessenicher Sterne will dance and the jazz-rock-pop band of the NRW Police Orchestra will play. The event will be officially opened at 11.30 am. There are a number of stalls, also from the Bunter Kreis association, for which the proceeds from the festival are intended. Some of them are also stations of the children's rally. Youngsters can collect stamps and make their own sheriff's badges. Food trucks will provide visitors with culinary delights, and the police will organise a bar and cake buffet.