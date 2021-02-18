Business Psychology in Rheinbach : Why do people suddenly hoard

Interdisciplinary teaching and research are particularly close to economist Britta Krahn's heart. Foto: Matthias Kehrein

Rheinbach Why did people start hoarding toilet paper and noodles at the beginning of the pandemic? Rheinbach-based business psychologist Britta Krahn has an explanation. To get to that conclusion, she draws on more than just her own discipline.

Toilet paper, pasta, flour, yeast - suddenly all of these are missing from the shelves. For Britta Krahn, Professor of Business Psychology at the Bonn-Rhein-Sieg University of Applied Sciences, why people suddenly tend to hoard is a question that can be explained psychologically: "People who feel threatened are much more inclined to hedge purchases and to hedging behavior," says the Rheinbach professor, who specializes in market, financial and social psychology.

A decisive role in hoarding purchases plays on the fear feeling, studies from the Corona spring 2020 had found out. A worldwide Corona pandemic is a thoroughly welcome research object for the 42-year-old, but the effects on her students are not. She particularly misses interdisciplinary teaching and research, in addition to the usual hustle and bustle on campus.

"The complex social, ecological and technological questions of our time can only be considered and answered in a synergistic discourse between disciplines," Krahn says. The Corona pandemic is complex: Because of the rising numbers of infections in the fall and the associated new restrictions, "the threat came back very strongly" and the subjective sense of fear as well. As a result, hoarding once again took hold. People felt "helplessly exposed to what is now coming at me." Hoarders' purchases are an attempt to compensate for this perceived loss of control, says Krahn.

Emptiness in the lecture halls, too

Business psychology finds answers to current issues more quickly than probably any other science - and not just during the current pandemic.

However, the corona virus conjures up emptiness not only on the shelves of supermarkets, but also, of necessity, in the lecture halls and corridors of the university. "The campus is very familiar, beautifully situated, lots of greenery, successful new buildings," Krahn finds. From her office, the campus lake is easily visible, which has always exuded consistent tranquility. However, she says the current quiet, due to contact restrictions, is not an easy situation, especially for her up to 250 students per semester.

"Many freshmen have never been here before," Krahn reports. Not because they didn't want to, but because they weren't allowed. But, as quickly as the pandemic swept through all walks of life, staff and students developed what Krahn calls "creative support structures." "They help each other out and form digital study groups, for example."

Technically, lectures via video conferencing, for example, worked quite well. Beyond the mere transfer of knowledge, however, communication is lost, he says. "I notice that I miss the exchange with the students a lot." For all the digital alternatives to communicate with each other, this does not replace the usual togetherness. "Next semester would already be the third online semester," Krahn says.

Business psychology is particularly empirical

Business psychology is particularly characterized by empirical methods. Many questions in market and social research cannot be proven without empiricism, he says. "This works with experiments, interviews and questionnaire studies. All research projects, for example, in theses, can actually only be implemented online at the moment," says the professor.

The same applies to a topic that is particularly close to her heart: interdisciplinary teaching and research. Together with three other colleagues from the departments of economics and applied natural sciences, Krahn is focusing on the topic of sustainability in the voluntary supplementary subject "Sustainability and Responsibility Across Disciplines.

Bachelor's students from the departments of economics, applied natural sciences, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and technical journalism take part in this subject, which looks beyond their own horizons (see info below). "They need to be brought together so that the disciplines don't just stew in their own juices," Krahn finds.

"In the meantime, this module is a component of a university-wide 'Study Responsibility' that we are currently setting up and introducing." This is open to students and teachers from all disciplines and is a cross-disciplinary, supplementary, voluntary study program with a certificate on current global issues such as climate change, globalization or digitalization.

And what would she like to see for the Rheinbach campus? A return to classroom teaching as soon as possible and, in the longer term, the southern bypass, she says. The connection by train from the center of Bonn to Rheinbach is already very good, but from the south of Bonn it is rather inconvenient by public transport.

Original text: Mario Quadt

SUSTAINABILITY IN TEACHING Psychological theories of environmental behavior For the interdisciplinary teaching format "Sustainability and Responsibility Interdisciplinary" at Bonn-Rhine-Sieg University of Applied Sciences, the team of lecturers with Professor Britta Krahn and Thomas Krickhahn (Economics), Professor Klaus Lehmann and Professor Margit Schulze (Applied Natural Sciences) won a fellowship from "Lehre hoch n" - a nationwide network for excellent teaching that awards an annual prize for innovative teaching programs. The courses are taught in rotation by all four lecturers. "Around the overarching themes of sustainability and responsible action, the focus is on teaching the fundamentals and interrelationships of the natural sciences, psychological theories of environmental behavior and the moral foundations of ethically justified behavior based on values," explains Britta Krahn.