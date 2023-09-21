Aldi reopening in Duisdorf Why does the new discounter have two floors?
Duisdorf · The new Aldi shop in Duisdorf is architecturally unique. After eight months of construction, it opens on today, on Thursday morning. There is even a second floor with a special use.
Regular customers are already waiting to finally enter the new Aldi at the old location in Duisdorf. On Thursday, after eight months of demolition and new construction, the time has finally come, and the discounter is hoping for a wow effect. After all, the construction of the new shop is unique, says Harald Peters, property manager of Aldi Süd in Sankt Augustin, who is also responsible for the Bonn shops.
The employees have already had this effect, reports regional sales manager Jonathan Nippoldt. Social rooms on the upper floor are rare at Aldi. It presented itself because the old building was vacant and had been completely demolished. But because the site was not as large as the new building in Oedekoven, the ground floor was completely occupied by the sales area and delivery area, and the break rooms, toilets, offices and technology were moved upstairs. There was even plenty of room for a separate training room.
This upper floor extends over the entire entrance shelf line. The rest of the sales area is almost twice as high. They also work with daylight, which comes in through glass doors, among other things. Everything to make shopping pleasant for the customer. And the size of the sales area is the main focus of the planning, along with the delivery logistics, which have not changed in Duisdorf - the old clinker bricks have still been preserved in this area. Part of the car park was sacrificed for the enlargement of the sales area by a good 200 to just over 1000 square metres. There are still 53 parking spaces for cars. In addition, 26 bicycles will be able to be parked.
Inside, the rumour is confirmed that most supermarkets are counter-clockwise. This may also be a sales strategy, but according to Peters it is a question of the conditions on site. "We put the shop on the plot in a way that suits the location." There are also counter-examples, such as the shops in Dransdorf and in Endenich at Meßdorfer Feld.
Shopping baskets, or not? For now, you stick with the carts, says Peters. Because here you have a car park, many come with cars for bulk purchases. If there are a lot of bag customers, they also think about baskets.
First, the customer comes to the fruit and vegetable section, which has been the case in other supermarkets for a long time, at Aldi Süd since the modernisation wave. In the old shops, you can still find these goods in the middle. It's all about the psychological weekly market freshness effect, explains Peters. According to Nippoldt, this area and the fresh meat offer have doubled. In the bakery world, goods from the Voigt bakery across the street are baked fresh by hand. "Here, man has won against the machine for once," says Nippoldt. The earlier baking machines could not have reacted flexibly enough to demand.
The Aldi shop in Duisdorf opens its doors this Thursday at 8 am. The next modernisation project in Bonn is the branch on Gerlandstraße in Vilich from the beginning of next year. By the end of 2025, all shops in Bonn should have the new look.
(Original text: Stefan Knopp; Translation: Mareike Graepel)