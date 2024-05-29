New plant for 300 million Euro Why is Haribo’s new plant in Neuss?
Grafschaft · The fact that Haribo wants to build a larger plant in Neuss also has to do with the fact that its Grafschaft headquarters are only an hour away. What advantages the company expects and what plans it has for the new factory – you’ll read it here.
The Haribo headquarters in Grafschaft, Rhineland-Palatinate, is to remain unaffected by the confectionery manufacturer's planned major investment in Neuss. This was stated by a company spokesperson when asked. Haribo plans to invest 300 million euros in a new plant in Neuss. The existing plant there cannot be extended any further, so a new building will be necessary, which is to be built in the immediate vicinity. The old plant is to be shut down in the future and the land sold.
The fact that the company opted for Neuss rather than its headquarters for its expansion is primarily due to the 350 employees there. “The expertise for our Maoam products is in Neuss, we rely on the experienced team there,” says the spokesperson. “That's why we didn't ask ourselves whether Maoam could be produced at another location.” For the employees, the journey from Neuss to Grafschaft would be too long.
Proximity to the Grafschaft has logistical advantages
The new plant is to be built just five kilometers away from the old facility. Talks with the city of Neuss are still ongoing, it is said; it is not yet clear when the final contract will be awarded. Despite the decision in favor of Neuss, it is also the proximity to the Graftschaft that makes the investment worthwhile from Haribo's point of view. And that speaks in favor of not relocating production abroad. This is because all products that are sent to supermarkets or abroad are collected, stored and shipped in the Graftschaft beforehand. Neuss is only a one-hour drive away, so the transportation routes are short.
This is also one of the reasons why the Haribo plant in Saxony had to close at the end of 2020. Major investments would have been necessary there, but the location is also far away from the central warehouse. The recent decision in favor of Germany was therefore also a decision in favor of proximity to the Graftschaft. Haribo only moved there from Bonn in 2018. One of the reasons for this was the good freeway connections, but one assumption not confirmed by the company was that the move was linked to the more favorable trade taxes in the Graftschaft. At that time, the gummy bear manufacturer acquired a 30-hectare site; 14 hectares are planned in Neuss, which corresponds to around 20 soccer pitches.
Production from European locations could come to Neuss
According to Haribo, whether a larger warehouse will be needed in the Graftschaft in the long term in order to absorb the additional product volumes from Neuss is not yet part of the planning. The new plant is expected to produce around twice as many sweets as before. Production is scheduled to start in 2028; it could be another two years before the move is complete.
In addition to Maoam chewy sweets, fruit gums will also be produced in Neuss in the future. The well-known Gold Bears are not on the program for the time being. According to the spokesperson, part of the production could also be relocated from the European Haribo sites to Neuss. This could eliminate long transportation routes from abroad to the Graftschaft in the future.
Increased demand in international markets
In view of the comparatively high energy costs in Germany, the new plant in Neuss is to operate in an energy-efficient manner. Photovoltaic systems are planned, and the plant should also be able to run on hydrogen if possible. “Of course, that depends on the local infrastructure,” says the spokesperson.
The increased demand for Haribo products is the result of the company's global growth. Last year, Haribo opened its first plant in the USA for 275 million euros in the community of Pleasant Prairie in Wisconsin at the address “Goldbear Drive”. And the still young market in Asia is also growing. However, Germany remains number one: “Germany is still the largest industrial location where we produce the most.”
Original text: Nina Bärschneider
Translation: Mareike Graepel