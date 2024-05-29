New plant for 300 million Euro Why is Haribo’s new plant in Neuss?

This is also one of the reasons why the Haribo plant in Saxony had to close at the end of 2020. Major investments would have been necessary there, but the location is also far away from the central warehouse. The recent decision in favor of Germany was therefore also a decision in favor of proximity to the Graftschaft. Haribo only moved there from Bonn in 2018. One of the reasons for this was the good freeway connections, but one assumption not confirmed by the company was that the move was linked to the more favorable trade taxes in the Graftschaft. At that time, the gummy bear manufacturer acquired a 30-hectare site; 14 hectares are planned in Neuss, which corresponds to around 20 soccer pitches.