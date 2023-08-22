Organiser Ernst-Ludwig Hartz Why Neil Young can never play the KunstRasen

Hartz: This autumn I will have been doing this for 46 years. These days I take a good look at what I'm doing. I focus primarily on the summer, which means the KunstRasen, which I started with Martin Nötzel in 2012 after the concerts on the Museumsmeile came to an end. In addition, since 2019 there has been the series of world stars on Roncalliplatz in Cologne and last year the concerts on the Hofgartenwiese with Robbie Williams or Kraftwerk. I can look back on all of this in a more relaxed way today. After such a long time, you pick the things that make most fun. Take BAP and Wolfgang Niedecken on the KunstRasen, who are regulars. No other artist has played four times in eleven years. This is something we're pleased about.