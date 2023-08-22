Organiser Ernst-Ludwig Hartz Why Neil Young can never play the KunstRasen

Let's start at the beginning: Can you remember when you organised your first concert?
With 17 music events behind it, this year's KunstRasen season has come to an end. Bonn concert promoter Ernst-Ludwig Hartz takes stock, talks about his passion for music and the first record he bought for five marks with his pocket money.
Ernst-Ludwig Hartz: Yes, of course. I organised my first concert on 14 October 1977. I was still at school and organised a small festival with bands from Bonn in the auditorium of the Nicolaus-Cusanus-Gymnasium. Tai Pan, Muzak and Harvest were there. Tickets costs eight marks. The evening was sold out. I was 17 years old.
Where did this interest come from?
Hartz: That's easy. I've always loved music, even as as child. The first records I owned were by Pink Floyd and the Rolling Stones. My first single was the Stones' Satisfaction - I bought it in 1965 for five marks from my pocket money.
Doesn't a music-loving boy prefer to strum a guitar himself rather than organise concerts?
Hartz: My father was a pastor and organist. I have four siblings and we all had piano lessons. I had a few lessons, but it wasn't my thing. Then I played a little guitar with an amplifier and tormented my siblings and the guitar with it. It was clear to me early on that making music was not my thing. Organising events has always interested me.
What happened after the school concert?
Hartz: For the Bundesgartenschau (Federal Garden Show) in 1979, I booked and organised a festival for the Kulturforum. John Mayall, Omega and Vitesse were among the acts in the sold-out tent. In my early days there were no bigger halls in Bonn. The Underground in Muffendorf had had to close at Easter 1975.
What stage was left?
Hartz: The concerts from 1980/1981 were in the Rheinterrassen in Bonn with Level 42, BAP and the Spider Murphy Gang or in the Stadthalle Bad Godesberg with Suzanne Vega, Talk Talk or John Farnham. From May 1985 onwards, we held a lot of concerts in the Biskuithalle until that, too, closed, for instance with Sisters of Mercy, Marillion, Herbert Grönemeyer and New Model Army, to name but a few.
Then the festivals came along...
Hartz: That was my thing. Starting with the WDR Rock Nights from 1986, when Smashing Pumpkins, Garbage, Sonic Youth and Rio Reiser played. Or legendary blues festivals from 1987 with Rory Gallagher or Ten Years After. Then in the 1990s there was the Rockpalast on the Loreley, where David Bowie, Santana, Van Morrison or the Beastie Boys performed. What a wonderful time that was. Together with my partner Peter Rieger, I launched the Bizarre Festival in 1987 and it was the biggest German alternative festival until 2002. More than 40,000 people came. Until 2002, many artists were still affordable. Today, unfortunately, festivals would no longer be fun for me as an organiser.
How has the event business changed over the decades?
Hartz: Just like back then, a lot of the business today is based on personal contacts. Apart from that, we communicate a lot by email. In the past, there were more telephone calls. In my early days, I remember well, the tour organiser Fritz Rau once called and wanted to fax me the stage instructions for an open-air festival with Udo Lindenberg in Koblenz. In the early summer of 1987 we didn't have a fax machine yet. So I told him to send it to the main post office in Bonn and I picked it up there.
How did the cooperation with the local authorities go?
Hartz: There wasn't as much red tape back then. It was easier to reach an agreement with the authorities. The concerts could go on into the night. The city of Cologne approached me in the summer of 1983 and asked if we could imagine bringing the Bizarre Festival to Cologne - that's where we were from 1994 to 1999. It wouldn't have been possible without the city's support.
When you started a series of events, were you always aware that it wouldn't be for ever?
Hartz: Things like that always depend on commercial success and that, in turn, depends on many factors. There are years when the events don't go so well. You have to be able to absorb that. We have to fulfil our contracts with the bands. Trust and reliability are crucial. Things didn't go too smoothly at the KunstRasen in the first few years. Back then we could have gone under if we hadn't found a sponsor in Ticketmaster.
What role does having good instincts play?
Hartz: The biggest job is getting the right line-up. We always had a knack for that. We featured a lot of bands very early on, when no one knew them yet. For example, Coldplay had their first gig in Germany at Bizarre in Weeze. Their agent, who I know well, called me beforehand and asked if I could still fit them in somewhere. The EMI record company couldn't even send me a sample because they didn't have anything yet. That was in 2000. So I relied on the agent, and that was a good decision.
Was there more room for surprises back then?
Hartz: Definitely. For example, I organised a blues festival in the Biskuithalle in the 1980s/90s. There were always surprises. These festivals have the advantage that you can bring in artists who are not yet as successful or well-known, like Luther Allison, Les Dudek or the Ozark Mountain Daredevils. There were also many discoveries at the Rock Nights and the Bizarre Festival. Coldplay opened the festival in 2000. Rammstein played around 6 p.m. in 1996, a year later they were headliners on Sunday.
After so many decades in the industry, do you still have any special wishes?
Hartz: This autumn I will have been doing this for 46 years. These days I take a good look at what I'm doing. I focus primarily on the summer, which means the KunstRasen, which I started with Martin Nötzel in 2012 after the concerts on the Museumsmeile came to an end. In addition, since 2019 there has been the series of world stars on Roncalliplatz in Cologne and last year the concerts on the Hofgartenwiese with Robbie Williams or Kraftwerk. I can look back on all of this in a more relaxed way today. After such a long time, you pick the things that make most fun. Take BAP and Wolfgang Niedecken on the KunstRasen, who are regulars. No other artist has played four times in eleven years. This is something we're pleased about.
Taking the KunstRasen as an example, what's important when it comes to organising?
Hartz: You need to have a basis of trust with the agents and artists. And of course you need a great team and service providers. You couldn't manage a project like this without them. When a tour is planned, we see if dates fit, if the artist works in Bonn and if it can be financed. The KunstRasen can accommodate almost 10,000 people. We have already lost some artists because they went to bigger venues. That's the case every year and we have to accept it. We held 17 events this year. It was the most successful KunstRasen season with more than 90,000 patrons. But not all evenings were commercially successful.
That means it's a mixed calculation similar to that of book publishers.
Hartz: Of course. Unfortunately, I miscalculated with Porcupine Tree. There were only 3000 people there. That was very sad, they’re a brilliant band around mastermind Steven Wilson and one of the best concerts of this summer. That was then compensated by successful evenings.
For financial reasons, you could also only rely on the top people...
Hartz: It's clear that the whole thing has to pay off in the end, but with many artists you don't know how many tickets they will actually sell. Some great artists are also very expensive, and I'm not a fan of ticket prices over a hundred euros. Secondly, from my point of view, it depends on the mix. We need 17 events to make the KunstRasen sustainable. There should be something for every taste. Roland Kaiser and Santiano appeal to a different target group than Simply Red, Placebo, OneRepublic, the Broilers or Dropkick Murphys.
What about the young audience?
Hartz: I was surprised by the young artist Ayliva. When the agent called me in the spring, I looked into it first. I didn't know her. Then I accepted. She did a great show. There were 5,000 people in the audience at the KunstRasen, a decent number for the short lead up time. Most of them were young girls who sang along to every song.
How are things going with the city of Bonn?
Hartz: It's going okay. We don't want to complain. There's no reason to go anywhere else. But we don't get any funding. And everything is getting more expensive. That's the only point. We have to try to compensate for that. The only way to do that is to increase the number of events and the catering.
Have you got the noise problem under control?
Hartz: We haven't had any complaints this year because we're complying with the regulations. Noise protection costs a lot of money, of course, and we stop at 10 p.m., when in Italy they've just got started. And the noise barrier between us and the Rhine has a serious disadvantage. We didn't have it in the first year and you could see the ships on the river. I'll never forget Patti Smith saying to me that we were very lucky to have such a location. The year after the containers came, then the water tanks.
On the other hand, some concertgoers found the music too soft.
Hartz: That's just the way it is. We have a fixed number of so-called "rare events" where the musicians can play a little louder. We have to take that into account when planning and it's written down in contracts with the bands. By the way, these noise limits are one reason why Neil Young, who I always wanted to have in Bonn, won't play at KunstRasen. He wants to play at a volume that is louder than we are allowed to. We don't mix the sound ourselves either. The band's sound engineer is responsible for that. Sometimes it works better, sometimes worse.
Is the programme for next year already set?
Hartz: Pur and Silbermond are coming in August. The classical music picnic is on 30 June. We are in the middle of preparing the rest of the programme. Between 16 and 20 events are planned. Tickets for most events will go on sale in September or October.
(Original text: Philipp Königs; Translation: Jean Lennox)