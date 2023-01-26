Anne Karassek’s pets : Why the mini pigs of Rheinbreitbach are not so mini after all

Cheers: Anne Karassek knows what her pig friends like. The fresh apple is then shared as a brother. Photo: Frank Homann Foto: Frank Homann

Rheinbreitbach There are many prejudices about pigs and the keeping of their little representatives. Keeper Anne Karassek from Rheinbreitbach, who is involved in the Pig Friends Association, clears things up.

Balu clears up a fatal misconception as soon as he sticks his head out of his hut: this mini pig is really not mini. "Most people expect something different when they hear the term mini pig," says owner Anne Karassek from Rheinbreitbach. Compared to a domestic pig weighing up to 300 kilograms, the definition mini - up to 120 kilograms - might still fit. However, it immediately becomes clear that a capital fellow like the castrated boar with an estimated 90 kilograms and impressive tusks is not for the flat and also not for the front garden. It's no wonder that some piglets, cute to begin with, grow beyond their owners' means - and eventually become a case for animal rights activists, as in the Schweinefreunde (Pig Friends) association, in which Karassek is involved.

A look at the internet shows: (mini) pigs are hip. The animals are often advertised as "guaranteed to stay small", as pets and easy to keep. "But they are still farm animals, and special regulations and requirements apply. And then at some point the problems start and the animals are given away, go to seed or get sick and in the worst case die in agony," Karassek is annoyed about black sheep among the breeders who make money with the childish scheme of cute piglets, but leave the buyers in the dark.

"Pigs are real animals of character"

"I always thought pigs were great, they are real character animals," says Karassek, while Balu and his companion Frieda stick their trunks into the food bowls and smack their lips with relish. Then respect is called for, even for Karassek: when it comes to eating, the two know no mercy. As if to prove it, Frieda pushes Balu away with all her might when he gets too close to her pot. "You don't want to get in the way. Frieda is our champion," says Karassek. Matriarchy rules in this pig paradise.

PIG FRIENDS Association advises and actively protects animals In 1999, the first website went online. Since 2003, Schweinefreunde has been a registered non-profit association. The purpose of the association is to improve the reputation of pigs, but above all to actively advocate for their protection and species-appropriate husbandry. The association provides a wealth of information on legal requirements for keeping pigs, on proper husbandry and care, and much more. According to the association, active animal welfare work such as rescuing pigs from poor husbandry has long been an important part of its work. Info: Schweinefreunde e.V., contact Silke Arnold, www.schweinefreunde.de.

When she heard about an offspring about three years ago, it was clear: it should be a pig. A large area was built near the house with a hut on one side and a pig toilet on the other. And since pigs are pack animals that cannot be kept alone, two animals moved in. "Pigs are incredibly clean," says Karassek, while Frieda runs at, pardon me, pig gallop, to the toilet house, does her business and trots back. "They don't like the smell of excrement at all. And I only have animals that don't like rain," says Karassek and laughs, "so they needed a luxury toilet with a roof."

There are hardly any other animals that are the subject of so many prejudices as pigs - and not infrequently they are used as swear words, quite unjustifiably. Whether "You stupid pig" or "You sweat like a pig": the prejudices can be quickly debunked. Karassek: "Pigs are intelligent. Where a dog needs ten treats to understand something, they need one." Frieda diligently completed agility "until at some point she was too heavy for the seesaw". To prevent the two from ploughing up the garden - "Pigs can smell up to 60 centimetres below the surface of the earth, and digging is their nature." - patient training was called for. Today they leave the lawn alone. They only burrow in their own zone.

Do both of them answer to their names and are really fists behind their ears? No problem. The fact that pigs don't sweat and wallow to cool off and ward off parasites earned them the inglorious nickname of dirty pig. Another prejudice. The fairy tale of the lazy pig also doesn't hold water. "Pigs need occupation, including mental occupation. They are curious and inquisitive." If they are kept in cramped pens without stimulation, they get bored - lie around and waste away.

Karassek can only shake his head at the fact that someone thinks they can keep such an animal in their home. The idea of Baloo "examining" the furniture is not very pleasant. "The laminate is quickly gone," says Karassek. And taking the pig for a walk in the village? That is not allowed, according to official sources, because of the possible spread of disease. "And quite honestly, what would I have against 90 to 100 kilograms?" says Karassek.

"Pigs are omnivores, not omnivores," Karassek makes it clear that kitchen waste of any kind, even spoiled food, is out for the diet. Balanced nutrition, especially when young for bone development, prevents the animals from becoming seriously ill even years later. In general, the requirements of the veterinary offices and the animal disease insurance fund must be observed. And: Even the search for a veterinarian with expertise and proof of pig health can be costly.

"You need time and space." And those who are toying with the idea should inform themselves beforehand, "just like with any animal", says Karassek. If, as was the case recently, interested people come by, that is exactly the right way to go. Karassek: "The reaction was: we were not aware of all this. I was happy about that, that is exactly the right way. There are far too many animals that end up at the animal protection centre because they don't know about it.“

For Balu, none of this is an issue. He prefers to enjoy the apple that his "mistress" serves him as dessert and enjoys the crawl. You're lucky.

(Original text: Claudia Sülzen; Translation: Mareike Graepel)