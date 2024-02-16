Woki theater in Bonn Why the old Woki movie theater seats are so popular
Bonn · The Bonn cinema "Woki" is selling its old theater seats due to renovation. A lottery had to decide who got the coveted seats. Why is an old movie seat so popular? Where does it fit in an apartment?
Woki's reclining theater seats have many stories to tell. Of exciting films, of holding sweaty hands for the first time, of popcorn moments and sauce accidents. But during the first inspection of his nine-year-old theater loveseat, movie buff Clemens Gregor says emphatically: "The stain is not from me, because I always take my garbage out after a visit.”
The bordeaux red two-seater model without an armrest - known to cinema buffs as the loveseat - with the numbers nine and ten embroidered in silver is now the property of Gregor. Because there is a lot of work going on in the Woki. The Red and Blue Halls are getting completely new seating. The renovation work, which cannot be carried out when the theater is open, is scheduled to last until February 23. In the Red Hall, Woki's smallest auditorium with 80 seats, the old chairs and their bases were offered for sale to movie fans. "For sustainability reasons, we are partly recycling the furnishings from the Golden Hall," says service manager Nicole Schmitt. But the seats from the Golden Hall were not for sale due to their frequent use.
A lottery had to decide who got seats
"I was on night duty with emergency services on Rosenmontag. When I went to bed, I saw the Woki post on Facebook and immediately thought it was a cool thing," reports paramedic Gregor. The Woki staff set up a dedicated e-mail address for the sale of the 80 chairs. After two days, 200 interested parties had registered, as Schmitt reports. A lottery was held to decide who could get the chairs. “Oh my goodness," says Gregor, who was unaware of his luck of the draw when he picked up the chair and even managed to get one of the twelve loveseats.
He will put the movie theater seat in the yard for a few days to air it out, then clean it with upholstery foam. The seat will then go into the 36-year-old's study, where he recently got rid of a sofa. "This is the only movie theater I know where they have this type of chair. When I think about how often I've watched a movie here arm in arm, I'd like it to be the loveseat," says Gregor.
"The price is only of secondary importance”
He has been to the Woki around 20 times and in the start of 2024, he was drawn to his favorite cinema on Bertha-von-Suttner-Platz for two films. "There are nice people here, the food is reasonably priced and it's welcoming," says Gregor. He comes from the town of Alfter and thinks the Woki is "the last quaint cinema that I consider to be a Bonn original". Other movie buffs might think of the Rex or the Neue Filmbühne in Beuel.
For 70 euros, an original will soon be in Gregor's study. A single seat without armrests costs 25 euros, the double seat without armrests 50 euros. Gregor would have paid more for the seat, which has been in use since 2015, he says. "The price is of secondary importance to me, it's simply a unique piece," says the 36-year-old. Service manager Schmitt did not want to reveal how expensive the chairs originally were. Just this much: since they were installed in 2015, around 600,000 visitors have taken a seat in the 476 armchairs at Woki. And: the best cinema experience is not in the last rows, but in the middle.
(Orig. text: Viktor Müller; Translation: ck)