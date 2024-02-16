Woki theater in Bonn Why the old Woki movie theater seats are so popular

The bordeaux red two-seater model without an armrest - known to cinema buffs as the loveseat - with the numbers nine and ten embroidered in silver is now the property of Gregor. Because there is a lot of work going on in the Woki. The Red and Blue Halls are getting completely new seating. The renovation work, which cannot be carried out when the theater is open, is scheduled to last until February 23. In the Red Hall, Woki's smallest auditorium with 80 seats, the old chairs and their bases were offered for sale to movie fans. "For sustainability reasons, we are partly recycling the furnishings from the Golden Hall," says service manager Nicole Schmitt. But the seats from the Golden Hall were not for sale due to their frequent use.