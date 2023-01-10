Gastro trend from Ireland : Why there are so many Irish pubs in Bonn's old town

Bryan Thomas' cult pub Quiet Man in Bonn reopened in the Altstadt in autumn. Foto: Benjamin Westhoff

Bonn With the Quiet Man, which has been in its new premises in Heerstraße since autumn, there are now four Irish pubs in Bonn's old town. How can you tell them apart? And why is the concept so popular?

The four Irish pubs in the old town are all regularly well frequented, but also very differently designed: you’ll hear karaoke in the Dublin Irish Pub, while at Flynn's Inn a real Irishman arranges friendships and even marriages over the bar. English is the official language in the Quiet Man, and the John Barleycorn offers Irish cuisine, a darts area and live music.There’s still the faint smell of paint in The Quiet Man. Bryan Thomas reopened his cult pub in a corner building on Heerstrasse in October, having had to vacate his old location on Colmantstrasse in 2020. The 42-year-old spent a long time looking for suitable new premises. "Some places were too big. But the Quiet Man is quaint, a basement thing," explains Thomas, who took over the business in 2006 from an Irishman called Rob. It was clear that he would reopen the bar somewhere, says the landlord: "It was always my baby, there was no way around it."

Many regulars have migrated to the new pub with its old photos and signs. "There are evenings when you think: Awesome, half the people here are Quiet Man people." But in the old town, he says, there are more walk-in customers. "It used to be more international," Thomas says. Nevertheless, English is still spoken in his pub - as a matter of feeling: "You come in and you could be anywhere else in the world." Thomas calls his pub "Irish-international" because he is not Irish. Why are there Irish than British pubs in Germany? "Maybe the Irish are more likeable," says Thomas, who is half-Welsh, laughing. "They're a nice people."

Dave Flynn is an original. Born near the Irish capital Dublin, 53 years later he now stands outside his pub Flynn's Inn, his young daughter in his arms. "All this will be yours one day," he says to her in English, laughing and extending his free arm into the cosy guest room. Flynn himself has been working in pubs since he was 18, first in his home country, then in 2000 he moved to Germany. In Bonn, he has been tapping Guinness at Flynn's Inn for about nine years. But the room looks like it has always been a pub: small and cosy, lots of dark wood, old photos on red walls. Flynn's customers are a mix of Germans and expats. There are many English-speaking people in Bonn because of Telekom and the United Nations. That's why rugby or American football is regularly on the screen at Flynn's inn.

Eight marriages have started at Flynn's Inn in Bonn

A good Irish pub doesn't have to have "Irish Pub" written on the door, says Flynn. It’s all about the atmosphere: "I've been in German bars: two groups come and leave the bar later with the same people. I try to introduce people to each other here." He has already played matchmaker for eight couples together who later married. But he can't guarantee that the marriage will last, Flynn adds and laughs. The weekly pub quiz is a good opportunity to get to know each other. Two guitars hang on the wall for spontaneous concerts. "Or if I see two people sitting far apart at the bar, I start some conversation, for example about how stupid the referee whistled the game the night before." For this, the landlord says, he needs decent, familiar music, "no techno stuff". The "Irish pub" concept works and that is why the pubs are so popular, says Flynn, while many old German corner pubs have perished due to the smoking ban.

The owners of the Dublin Irish Pub, Lukas Liebersbach and Philip Fornal, had the idea to open an Irish pub when they went to a DFB Cup match in Bremen. "There was a pub there that we thought was cool and we thought there wasn't anything like it in Bonn yet in that size," Liebersbach says. When they heard that the large rooms of Bar Ludwig were available, they opened the Dubliner together with Dave Flynn and Ragnar Fleischmann in May 2016. Today, the bar is known particularly for its karaoke parties. "For karaoke we have to pay Gema fees, but we know it works. People drink more, it's wilder than with live music," Liebersbach explains. So that it doesn't get too wild, on weekends admission is only from the age of 21. Some of the pub atmosphere with brick walls, rustic furnishings and Irish beer has remained.Irish pubs in Bonn are a trusted concept

"Irish pubs are a familiar concept among guests, and after three years of hard times for restaurateurs, many landlords are going for the tried and tested and not trying as many experiments," says Horst Böckmann, who has been blogging about Bonn pubs for several years.

Cologne-based KJ Gastronomiebetriebs GmbH opened the John Barleycorn pub last summer in the former premises of Bierhaus Machold. "My bosses have continued a lineage," says operations manager Bastian Bous. The owners have no Irish roots but have been running the James Joyce in the city centre and a pub of the same name in Cologne for years. The rooms in the Machold were not ideal for a pub, for example the ceilings were too high, Bous explains. But with a brick look, 16 draught beers, 60 types of whiskey, Irish dishes, they set accents - and there’s always live music. Why does the company remain true to the Irish pub concept? Bous: "Irish Pub - that's something for all people, every age group. And the old town reflects that with its family environment."