Animals in Bad Godesberg Wild boars rummage through gardens
Bad Godesberg · It often happens that wild boars venture into gardens and rummage through everything. Now also at the Beikirchers'. Even in daylight, packs come out of the woods and leave behind a lot of damage. Fortunately, not yet to the sculptures.
The pigs are loose at the Beikirchers'. This is nothing new for Anne Beikircher. But it is always annoying. "For twelve years, the hordes have been coming to our house again and again," the artist complains. Only last week, a horde of wild boars had once again ransacked the ground in the front area of the Katharinenhof in Bad Godesberg.
When the animals finally ran full back into the forest, they left behind a mess: everything was trampled, the ground riddled with deep furrows. Fortunately, the wild boars only raged in the front garden. The rear area of the property with the valuable sculptures is secured by a fence. So far, the animals have not been able to get over it.
Normally, black boars come out of the thicket at dusk. In the meantime, however, they no longer shy away from daylight. "No," says Anne Beikircher. "I've seen them here in the middle of the day." For years she has hoped that something would be done about the plague. "In vain," she frets. This year, therefore, she reported the game damage for the first time.
Wild boars are currently ransacking gardens not only in Schweinheim. "There are currently also complaints from other peripheral areas of Bonn such as Röttgen and Lengsdorf," says Lutz Schorn from the board of the Bonn hunting association. He advises homeowners to secure their property with a sturdy fence that is low and firmly anchored in the ground. "And there should be no food in the garden," advises Schorn. This applies especially to compost heaps, he says. "If there is stale bread there, the wild boars like to come by." Fallen fruit also attracts the animals.
In their search for food, wild boars plough up the entire garden with their snouts and tear up the soil deeply. In the process, they not only pick up insects, but also destroy plants and their roots, some of which they also eat. Beds are no more spared by wild boars than lawns. Often they also rummage in rubbish bins.
"So far the table has been richly set"
Marcus Willems, head of the Bad Godesberg gamekeeper's ring, has a simple explanation for the wild boars' appetite. "After the animals have so far mainly eaten maize and wheat in the fields, they are now on the lookout for animal food." At the moment they seem to have an appetite for worms, grubs, mice or snails in the soil. And they find them mainly in meadows. In the past few days, Willems has also repeatedly seen sows in the areas around Gut Marienforst. "So far, the table has been richly spread. But now many fields have been harvested," he explains.
"Basically, citizens can report to the Lower Hunting Authority if they have had visits by wild boars in their home gardens," Markus Schmitz from the Press Office explains. They will then receive the contact details of the responsible hunting leaseholder, who will give tips on how to protect the respective property against game. But: "There is no obligation to compensate for damage caused by game in home gardens," emphasises the city.
Not a mast year
However, the black-tailed deer are currently digging their way through other terrain as well. "This year there has also been some damage to municipal meadows in Godesberg, for example on Venner Straße. Among other things, this could be related to the fact that this year is apparently not a mast year for oak and beech," Schmitz suspects. In mast years, much more fruit falls from the trees. An ideal snack for wild boars.
If there is enough mast in the forest, the wild boars stay in the thicket for the most part, as they find enough food there. "This year, the wild boars are going in search of other food sources. They find them mainly in residential areas. Then bird or cat food is sometimes on their menu," explains Schmitz. "Freshly dug-up soil also attracts wild boars."
