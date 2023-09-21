Animals in Bad Godesberg Wild boars rummage through gardens

Wild boars

Strict rules apply to the hunting of wild boars. According to information from the Ministry of Agriculture and Consumer Protection, wild boar may continue to be shot all year round (provided that the protection of the mother animal is observed), also as a precaution against African swine fever (ASF). According to the Ministry, the annual hunting statistics show the high growth dynamics of wild boar. Wild boar in particular are one of the game species that show a significant increase under the changed climate conditions. In the hunting year 2021/2022, the number of wild boars hunted increased by 45 per cent compared to the previous year to 49,566. A mild winter had also reduced mortality among wild boar offspring.

"The basis for the now decided continuation of the closed season for wild boar is a data analysis by the Research Centre for Hunting Science and Game Damage Prevention of the North Rhine-Westphalian State Agency for Nature, Environmental and Consumer Protection (LANUV). The research centre came to the conclusion that the year-round lifting of the closed season in 2019 has not led to any significant problems discernible in the range and can thus be an effective preventive instrument of ASF prevention," says the ministry.