Reactions to the end of the ferry service in Beuel Will a new cycle and pedestrian bridge replace the ferry?
Beuel · The Rheinnixe will not resume ferry operations under its new owner. Find out what Beuel's local politicians and other stakeholders have to say and what alternatives there might be.
Following a change of ownership, the Rheinnixe will not be resuming ferry services between Beuel and Bonn. The new owner, Stephan Wollersheim, made this clear in an interview with the General-Anzeiger. He pointed out that the ferry service is not economically viable and is actually no longer possible to operate.
There were very mixed reactions to the GA report. These included suggestions for other alternatives for crossing the Rhine, such as a planned cycle and pedestrian bridge and a cable car.
Lara Mohn, spokesperson for the Beuel Green Party for "Customs and Associations" (Brauchtum und Vereine) says: "We are delighted that the Rheinnixe will remain part of Beuel's cityscape and are looking forward to the new owner's diverse ideas for utilising the ship. But we need ways to cross the river, such as a cable car and in particular a pedestrian and cycle bridge between the Südbrücke and the Kennedy bridge, to strengthen pedestrian and bicycle traffic between Beuel and Bonn."
Priority for cycle and pedestrian bridge
District councillor Alexander-Frank Paul (SPD) says: "As the Rheinnixe can unfortunately not be operated economically, the construction of the cycle and pedestrian bridge over the Rhine must be pursued with great vigour." Many people cross the Rhine every day, many of them by bike or on foot. "The pedestrian bridge will be a real boon, while at the same time relieving the Kennedy Bridge and making it quicker to get from the south of Beuel to the other side of the Rhine."
Achim Joest, for the Left Party in the Beuel district council, explains: "The unavoidable loss of the ferry connection is another argument in favour of making rapid progress with the cable car across the Rhine to Beuel." The cable car would offer great added value, not only for families and tourists, but also for commuters. "That's why the construction should be pursued with high priority."
The opposition is more critical: "As long as the planned pedestrian and cycle bridge on the Ringstraße is not in place, a ferry connection between Beuel and Bonn is essential for pedestrian and cycle traffic," says parliamentary group spokesperson Marco Rudolph. "We are very frustrated that this is not a priority for the city administration, even though all committees have unanimously tasked the council with it." Other municipalities are much further ahead and offer ferry connections with the local public transport company, which can also be used with the bus and train ticket. "Bonn must now work on this so that we can resume the service in Bonn with a chartered ferry."
Delighted to be staying in Beuel
"As a Beuel resident, I'm delighted that the Rheinnixe is staying here in Beuel," says FDP district councillor Dominique Löbach. However, he thinks it would be a shame to cut back on the ferry service. "Children in particular have always enjoyed the crossing." In his opinion, it would be worth examining whether the Rheinnixe could be included in an urban water bus concept. "The FDP has long been in favour of setting up water buses in Bonn," said Löbach.
District councillor Frank Maas (Bürger Bund Bonn) says: "The BBB regrets the cancellation of the passenger ferry service between Bonn and Beuel, especially as this also marks the end of a piece of our city's history." The Lord Mayor should therefore quickly examine the extent to which a replacement can be created. "We are calling for the creation of a daily ferry service."
Heritage association wants to keep the Rhine ferry
Museum director Elisabeth Rolffs made the following statement on behalf of the Beueler Heimat- und Geschichtsverein: "The new owner would like to keep the Rhine ferry in the cityscape, at least its 'external appearance and name', but it would be 'practically impossible' to resume ferry operations." However, this is its actual function, and many memories of the "Beuel landmark" are linked to it, says Rolffs. "A ferry that doesn't run? We believe that local politicians have a responsibility here. Bonn should keep the last remaining Rhine ferry!"
GA reader Wolfgang Nietfeld from Niederbachem also had his say. The retired graduate engineer worked at the Water and Shipping Authority in Cologne for 35 years. "I am very familiar with the water conditions of the Rhine and have also authorised dredging work that was required at low tide due to the draught of the Rheinnixe in the area of the jetty," he reports on his collaboration with the former owner, the Schmitz family.
The engineer welcomes the new owner's idea of preserving the Rheinnixe's appearance and maintaining it in the cityscape and wishes Wollersheim luck in realising his plans - whatever they may look like in detail. All that is known so far is that the Rheinnixe will not be used as a ferry or converted into a party or catering ship.
The Rheinnixe's first voyage on 16 June 1980
The Rheinnixe has been operating as a passenger ferry since 1980, with interruptions, at river kilometre 654.4 between Beuel-Mitte and Bonn-Zentrum. It is moored on Beuel's Hans-Steger-Ufer at Steinerstraße and on Bonn's Brassertufer at Erste Fährgasse near the Rheinpavillon restaurant. It was put into operation on 16 June 1980 as the fourth consecutive ferry of this name and was the only remaining Bonn ferry on the Rhine.
The last operator was Bonner Fähr- und Fahrgastschifffahrt GmbH & Co. KG. In October 2022, the owner family Schmitz announced that the ferry service would not be resumed. The new owner of the Rheinnixe is Beuel entrepreneur Stephan Wollersheim, who saved the ship from being sold to the Netherlands and founded "Fifi Flussschiffahrt" to acquire it.
(Original text: Sascha Stienen; Translation: Jean Lennox)