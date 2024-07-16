Reactions to the end of the ferry service in Beuel Will a new cycle and pedestrian bridge replace the ferry?

The opposition is more critical: "As long as the planned pedestrian and cycle bridge on the Ringstraße is not in place, a ferry connection between Beuel and Bonn is essential for pedestrian and cycle traffic," says parliamentary group spokesperson Marco Rudolph. "We are very frustrated that this is not a priority for the city administration, even though all committees have unanimously tasked the council with it." Other municipalities are much further ahead and offer ferry connections with the local public transport company, which can also be used with the bus and train ticket. "Bonn must now work on this so that we can resume the service in Bonn with a chartered ferry."