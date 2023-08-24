August 25–27 Wine festival and BurgRock: tips for the weekend

Good news for all those who can't wait for the 1st Beuel Fest on the first weekend in September: The Promenade Festival already offers a broad stage programme this weekend, information stands of Beuel associations and a blue light mile. Various organisations will present their rescue and emergency vehicles, and those interested can find out about the work of the sea rescuers on the North Sea and Baltic Sea. On the stage there will not only be music and sports, but also carnival: the new washer princess and the Liküra will be introduced.