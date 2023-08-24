August 25–27 Wine festival and BurgRock: tips for the weekend
Bonn/Region · Have some summer wine on the Münsterplatz, celebrate on the banks of the Rhine, enjoy international cinema or rock out at Burg Endenich: our tips for the weekend in Bonn and the region at a glance.
A little French high culture is blowing through Bonn this weekend: French films will delight the audience in Beuel and regional wine will be tasted on Münsterplatz. Those interested can follow technical progress live at Gamescom and at a workshop organised by the Haus der Geschichte. In addition, sport in Dottendorf forms a symbiosis with music and culture. These and other tips at a glance.
French Film Festival Bonn
The 18th edition of the French Film Festival Bonn takes viewers to the Centre de jour L'Adamant in Paris, to a small island off the coast of France and to distant mountain peaks. Film lovers are encouraged to rate the films with school grades one to five. The winner of the audience award will be announced on the closing night of the festival. Out of competition is the classic "Le Grand Bleu", which will be screened on 30 August, the day after the festival.
Where: Neue Filmbühne Bonn, Friedrich-Breuer-Strasse 68, 53225 Bonn, Germany.
When: Wednesday, 23 August to Tuesday, 29 August
Admission: 9 Euro per film (concessions 8 Euro), a festival pass costs 48 Euro.
Gamescom Cologne
The world's largest computer and video game fair attracts numerous gamers to Cologne this weekend. The Gamescom programme includes workshops, live music, tournaments and lectures. Among other things, visitors can compete against each other in Mario Kart, try out old slot machines and game consoles in the Retro Area and test the first-person shooter "Immortals of Aveum", which was released on 22 August.
Where: Koelnmesse, Messeplatz 1, 50679 Cologne, Germany
When: Wednesday, 23 August to Sunday, 27 August
Admission: Tickets for Gamescom cost between nine and 60 Euro, depending.
Note: Tickets for Saturday are already completely sold out.
Wine festival on the Münsterplatz
From Thursday, the Münsterplatz will be transformed into a gourmet mile for wine lovers. Seven regional wineries will be presenting wine, sparkling wine and prosecco and answering visitors' questions. The official opening will be done by the Rheinhessen wine princess Chiara Désirée Schäfer and the mayor Gabi Mayer. On Friday, rosé and summer wine will be tasted, on Saturday, winegrowers' families will give advice on buying wine, and on Sunday, jazz and dance music will play throughout the day.
Where: Münsterplatz, 53111 Bonn
When: Thursday, 24 August to Saturday, 26 August, 11 a.m. to midnight, Sunday, 27 August, 11 a.m. to 8.30 p.m.
Admission: Free of charge
Note: Seating under umbrellas is available. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available.
Waterland Festival
Throughout the year, there is a lot of sporting action in Wasserland. This weekend, for the second time, art and culture will also be given a stage there: Artists from the region will multiply the sporting programme with samba, rock classics, guitar music and capoeira. The stadium will host the FUNiño games festival, and those interested can watch league games on the artificial turf pitch. The mascot of 1. FC Köln will also drop by on Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Wasserland, 53129 Bonn
When: Friday, 25 August, from 5 p.m., Saturday, 26 August, from 11 a.m. and Sunday, 27 August, from 12.30 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Promenade Festival Beuel
Good news for all those who can't wait for the 1st Beuel Fest on the first weekend in September: The Promenade Festival already offers a broad stage programme this weekend, information stands of Beuel associations and a blue light mile. Various organisations will present their rescue and emergency vehicles, and those interested can find out about the work of the sea rescuers on the North Sea and Baltic Sea. On the stage there will not only be music and sports, but also carnival: the new washer princess and the Liküra will be introduced.
Where: Promenade on the Beuel side of the Rhine.
When: Saturday, 26 August
Admission: free of charge
BurgRock
"Ten local bands present their music for free and outside. The headliner "moonday6" brings modern rock songs from their release tour from Spain to the Endenicher Burg. Music lovers can also look forward to American-influenced pop punk, indie ballads and nu metal.
Where: Endenich Castle, Am Burggraben 18, 53121 Bonn, Germany.
When: Saturday, 26 August, 12 to 11 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
Film nights on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle
Numerous Oscar-nominated films, classics and current box-office hits await film lovers on the roof of the Bundeskunsthalle. This weekend, the satirical tragicomedy "Triangle of Sadness", the drama "Tár", which has won more than 50 international film and festival awards, and the drama "Aftersun" will be shown.
Where: Roof of the Bundeskunsthalle, Helmut-Kohl-Allee 4, 53113 Bonn.
When: Friday, 25 August to Saturday, 9 September. Admission from 7.30 pm, start from 8.30 pm.
Admission: 12 Euro (reduced rate 10 Euro)
Note: In case of bad weather, the films will be played in the Forum of the Bundeskunsthalle.
Workshop: Self-tracking in sport and everyday life
10,000 steps per day, 15 minutes of standing per hour, five minutes of movement per hour: tracking tools are now built into almost all smartphones and fitness watches and can motivate users to integrate more movement into their everyday lives. Others are rather suspicious of the technology. Patrick Auerbach explains to those interested how self-tracking works and what possibilities it offers. After a short period of physical activity, participants can draw conclusions about their own exercise behaviour.
Where: House of the History of the Federal Republic of Germany, Willy-Brandt-Allee 14, 53113 Bonn, Germany.
When: Sunday, 27 August, 1 to 4 p.m.
Admission: free of charge
