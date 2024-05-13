Day trip tips Wine festival and fountain festival: five recommendations for excursions

The hilly Sauerland/Upland region offers hiking opportunities for all skill levels. During the Willingen Hiking Weeks in May, August and October, you can choose from a variety of trails, ranging from moderate to challenging. At the start of the series (12-16 May), there are five 13 to 16-kilometre tours to choose from. On the nationwide Hiking Day (14 May), an easy tour leads across the Hochheide on the Ettelsberg. The Uplandsteig hiking marathon (11.5.) requires more stamina for the 68-kilometre long-distance hiking trail with its 1,500 metres of elevation gain. There are also two ‘easier’ options: Marathon (42 km) or half marathon (21 km).