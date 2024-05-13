Day trip tips Wine festival and fountain festival: five recommendations for excursions
Bonn/Region · In the series exploring Bonn and its surrounding region, there are exciting tours awaiting you. From hiking in the Southern Palatinate, with its abundant refreshment spots, to a lively bouncy castle festival at Seepark Zülpich, and an unconventional wine festival in Koblenz. Here are five recommendations for memorable day trips.
Hikes in the Palatinate: the ‘Einkehrhütte’ (refreshment hut) is part of the cultural heritage
Bratwurst, Leberknödel, Saumagen: the culinary triumvirate can be found on many menus in the Palatinate, and the classics are particularly popular in the traditional huts in this popular hiking region. And the wine spritzer, the ‘Schobbe’, is served in a ‘Schobbe glass’ (0.5 litre). Vegetarian options are also available, catering to diverse tastes. Regular guests from the Rhine-Main region and the Rhineland appreciate the regional specialities - and above all the luxury of the many refreshment options. Several dozen huts along the way provide hikers with food and drink.
In 2021, the ‘Palatinate Einkehrhütte’ was added to the national list of intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO, not least thanks to the dedication of local volunteers who preserve traditions and maintain the hiking trails and wooden huts. Hiking tours with hut stops can be found throughout the area, with the Southern Palatinate offering a special tour. The great Palatinate hut tour (18.4 km, 668 metres in altitude, 5 refreshment stops) starts in the vineyards of the wine-growing village of Frankweiler. The Ringelberghütte offers a panoramic view of the Southern Wine Route. From St. Johann (photo) and Albersweiler, the tour leads through the forest. Two short variants (10.5 km and 11.5 km) each include three huts.
Info: Tel. (06321) 39 160; www.pfalz.de
Fountain festival in Bad Breisig
For a memorable experience during the Ascension weekend, head to Bad Breisig. From May 9th to 12th, the Kurpark am Rhein comes alive with live music, artistic illuminations, market stalls, and food vendors. There is a large classic car meeting on Sunday. The highlight is the crowning of the new fountain queen on Thursday, at the opening of the festival.
Info: Tel. (02633) 45630, www.bad-breisig.de
60 days of wine festival
60 days, 20 events: The city of Koblenz is opening its third, wide-scale, wine festival this weekend. The aim is to showcase the region's wine culture. In 2023, 25,000 visitors came and tasted 10,000 bottles, including non-alcoholic varieties. The current programme also focuses on diversity and mobility: at the ‘Vinothek on Tour’, the ten festival wines are tasted in the city districts (including 17.5. in Horchheim). A mobile wine bar serves fine wines in front of the Rhein-Mosel-Halle at the Blue Hour. The ‘Wine on the Water’ tour (18 May; 1 June) takes you on a boat. And at the Deutsches Eck, wine meets cool sounds at the ‘Electronic Wine’ festival (14/15 June).
Info: Tel. (0261) 12 91 610; www.weinfestival-koblenz.de
An easy hike or a marathon in the Hochheide
The hilly Sauerland/Upland region offers hiking opportunities for all skill levels. During the Willingen Hiking Weeks in May, August and October, you can choose from a variety of trails, ranging from moderate to challenging. At the start of the series (12-16 May), there are five 13 to 16-kilometre tours to choose from. On the nationwide Hiking Day (14 May), an easy tour leads across the Hochheide on the Ettelsberg. The Uplandsteig hiking marathon (11.5.) requires more stamina for the 68-kilometre long-distance hiking trail with its 1,500 metres of elevation gain. There are also two ‘easier’ options: Marathon (42 km) or half marathon (21 km).
Info: Tel. (05632) 96 94 353; www.willingen.de
Jump in the Park: Bouncy Castle Festival in Zülpich
For nine fun-filled days from May 4th to 12th, daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Seepark Zülpich hosts the 'Jump in the Park' bouncy castle festival. Featuring a wide array of inflatable structures, including a giant lighthouse and Europe's largest inflatable pirate ship, the festival offers entertainment for all ages, including adults. You can really let off steam, but you can also relax in the ample seating areas and catering facilities within the park. It costs three euros per person in addition to the park entrance fee (children/young people 4.50 euros / adults 8 euros).
Info: Tel. (02252) 52 345: www.seepark-zuelpich.de
Original text: Heinz Dietl
Translation: Jean Lennox