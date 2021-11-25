Weather for start of Advent : Winter arrives in Bonn and the region

Foto: Uwe Anspach

Bonn/Region Slowly but surely, winter is coming to Bonn and the region. Single-digit temperatures are expected in the coming days and in some areas, it could even snow.

According to the website "Wetteronline", someof the firstsnowflakescould be falling on the firstweekendof Advent, even in low-lyingareas. But for this to happen, certainconditions will have to prevail. "For thisearly winter snowfall to occur, the pathof the low-pressuresystem must be on track, thereneeds to be enoughprecipitation and the snowline must be low," saidmeteorologist and spokesman for Wetteronline, Björn Goldhausen in a writtenstatement.

On Friday, temperatures between 0 and 5 degrees Celsius are expected, with some precipitation - in higher altitudes this will come in the form of snow. In the evening and overnight to Saturday, snow could also fall in low-lying areas. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the highs will be between four and seven degrees Celsius. The DWD expects some strong wind gusts in the afternoon in some areas.

The first "real" snowfallisexpected to come in the western low mountainranges. "On Saturdaymorning, someareasthere will see 10 centimetersofsnow, bringing a Christmasmood," according to Wetteronline. Starting at the weekend, a low pressuresystemmovingfrom west to east will bring evencolderair and moreprecipitation.

Temperatures will onlyreachbetween 0 and 5 degrees Celsius and it will be quiteunpleasantwith rain and sleet. Butthereis a good chanceofsomesnowover Advent, most likely near the Alps, the Black Forest and in the low mountainranges.