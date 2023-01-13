Getting more for your money : Winter holiday destinations in Europe where your euro goes far

If you want to save money on your winter vacation, you can consider Czech ski resorts like Spindleruv Mlyn. Foto: dpa-tmn/Florian Sanktjohanser

Berlin Traveling to the mountains for skiing and snowboarding is never really cheap. But some countries offer significant savings potential. On the other hand, one classic Alpine destination is very expensive.

Chalet rental, lift pass, equipment rental, food: A ski trip is expensive. When choosing a winter vacation destination, it's definitely worth taking a look not only at classic criteria such as how many kilometers of slopes a ski resort has or snow reliability, but also at where you can get more for your money.

The Association of German Banks has compared the price levels of popular winter travel destinations and determined the value of one "German" euro in each.

The results show that if you want to travel cheaply, you should look at Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia. In Poland, vacationers get goods and services for 1 euro that would normally cost 1.75 euros in Germany. The Czech Republic (1.22 euros) and Slovenia (1.23) are also very worthwhile winter destinations in terms of purchasing power, writes the online banking association in its blog.

Slovenia top, Switzerland flop

If Slovenia is the top performer among the Alpine countries in terms of purchasing power, then Switzerland is - unsurprisingly - the purchasing power flop. Here, 1 euro buys roughly one-third fewer goods than in Germany, and is worth only 0.64 euros to the Swiss.

In France, Italy and Austria, however, the differences are marginal - there you get roughly the same equivalent value for your money in goods and services as you do in Germany.