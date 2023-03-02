Weather statistics : Winter in Bonn sets a record since 1895

Lots of sun, little snow: a typical winter picture in Bonn in this not so frosty cold season. Photo: Meike Böschemeyer Foto: Meike Böschemeyer

Bonn This winter was once again too warm in Bonn. At 5.9 degrees Celsius, it was 2.8 degrees above the long-term average since 1895: the twelfth winter in a row that was too warm.

The winter of 2022/23 that has just passed was once again too warm. At 5.9 degrees Celsius, it was 2.8 degrees above the long-term average since 1895, making it the 14th warmest winter in a row. Moreover, it was very sunny and had 231 hours of sunshine. Precipitation was 135 litres per square metre, 80th since 1848.

This is the conclusion drawn by the former chief statistician of the City of Bonn, Klaus Kosack, at the end of the month. In doing so, he draws on data from his weather history. By the way: since mid-October 2022, there has been no more data from the University of Bonn.

All three winter months were too warm. In the 128-year weather annals, December ranked 50th, January 17th and February 18th. A maximum of more than 15 degrees Celsius was measured in all three months, with the highest winter temperature occurring on New Year's Eve 2022 at 17.3 degrees Celsius. This was a new record since 1895. In total, the metereologists recorded four cold spells. The most severe was in mid-December, when there was a minimum of minus 10.6 degrees Celsius. The last time there were even lower temperatures was in the winter of 2011/ 2012 in February. Frost days were rather rare: Only 28 frost days were recorded, compared to 16 days in the previous year. There were five ice days (maximum below 0 degrees Celsius) (all in December). Warm winters are becoming more frequent: Eight winters since 2000 have been warmer than 5 degrees Celsius.

The sun was kind to the people of Bonn last winter: It shone for a total of 231 hours, which was 32 hours more than in the previous winter. It shone longest in February with 121 hours, which was 20 hours more than in February 2022. Only on 50 days (of the 91 winter days) did it shine for at least one hour. February brought a new record: the air pressure reached a value of 1042.2 hPa, the highest value measured in the last 30 years. Precipitation : The winter of 2022/23 was a rather dry season. A total of 135 litres per square metre fell as rain; there was no closed snow cover for several days in the Bonn valley, just as snowfalls have become rare. The most precipitation fell in December (55 millimetres). This laid the foundation for the precipitation deficits, also in this year. Rain fell on 46 days (previous year: 52 days).

The winter of 2022/23 was a rather dry season. A total of 135 litres per square metre fell as rain; there was no closed snow cover for several days in the Bonn valley, just as snowfalls have become rare. The most precipitation fell in December (55 millimetres). This laid the foundation for the precipitation deficits, also in this year. Rain fell on 46 days (previous year: 52 days). Comparison with previous year's winter: The winter of 2021/22 was 0.8 degrees Celsius warmer. The maximum temperature was reached on New Year's Eve 2021 with 16.4 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature on 21 December with -4.4 degrees Celsius. The sun shone 32 hours less, but 31 litres more precipitation fell.