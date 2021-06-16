Four sheep killed : Wolf sighted in Cologne comes from Alpine population

The wolf was spotted on a surveillance camera in the Cologne area. Foto: Screenshot Youtube/Rheinenergie

Cologne A wolf killed four sheep and injured four other animals in the Rhine meadow in Cologne at the end of May. The male is said to originate from the Alpine region.

The wolf sighted in the night of May 19 in the middle of Cologne comes from the Alpine region. It was proven that the animal had killed four sheep and injured four others on the following night in the northern Rhine floodplain of Cologne, the environmental portal North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) reported on Tuesday. By analysis of the saliva remains on the sheep the wolf could be determined: Accordingly, the male animal comes from the Alpine population, which is represented in Italy, France and Switzerland. Where the wolf is in the meantime, is not known, the environmental portal communicated further.

Referring to the wolf's long journey, a spokeswoman for the state's environmental agency said, "They're quite persistent when they set out." Young wolves are kicked out of their parents' packs and must find their own territory. In the process, the animals often wander several hundred kilometers.