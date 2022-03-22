Bonn police investigate : Woman apologises for fake video about attack by Ukrainians

A suspected fake video about an alleged crime in Euskirchen is currently spreading on the net. Foto: dpa/Marijan Murat

Euskirchen A video is currently spreading, reporting an attack by an alleged Ukrainian group on a 16-year-old in Euskirchen. The Bonn police assume it is a fake video and are investigating. The author has apologised.

Since Sunday afternoon, the Bonn police have been warning against the distribution of a video on the internet. It is about an alleged brutal and fatal attack by a Ukrainian group on a 16-year-old volunteer in Euskirchen. At least that is what is reported in the video in Russian, which is currently spreading.

However, the Bonn police in charge said on Sunday evening that they were assuming that this was a "fake video". "We do not have any information about such a violent assault resulting in death," the police said when asked.

A woman can be seen in the clip. She reports in Russian that she heard about the alleged incident at Euskirchen station from a friend. The video has spread quickly in various Telegram groups since Sunday afternoon.

The police assume that this video was deliberately put online to "stir up hatred" and ask that it not be spread any further. The Bonn police's State Protection Department is investigating the matter. There is currently no information on who put the alleged "fake video" online.

Investigators at police headquarters are working at full speed. According to police spokesman Simon Rott, a "penal relevance under all conceivable legal aspects" is being examined.

A Russian-speaking witness reported the video to the police in Euskirchen on Sunday afternoon and translated the content. There are at least two translation variants. In one case, a group of Ukrainian refugees in a shelter in Euskirchen allegedly beat a Russian-German helper or volunteer to death because he spoke Russian. The other translation reports that the crime took place at the railway station. The police cannot confirm all this: "There was no such case," says police spokesman Rott. Since the Bonn police are in charge of solving capital crimes in the region, the issue should have led to the formation of a homicide squad in the presidium.

After the publication of the obvious fake video, it multiplied rapidly on social media. According to previous findings, it was first posted on YouTube, then it was also found in TikTok and on Twitter. In the meantime, however, the author has uploaded a second video in which she apologises for having circulated a false story. In the meantime, she had learned that she had been deceived. This video is also being investigated by the police.

Investigations into such fake videos are difficult. According to Rott, the place, time and persons involved are not so easy to determine. Nevertheless, the police and the public prosecutor's office hope to be able to make a legal assessment perhaps as early as Tuesday.