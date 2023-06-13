Five attempts World War II grenade successfully detonated in Bonn's Nordstadt district
Nordstadt · A World War II grenade was detonated in Bonn's Nordstadt on Monday. The explosion was only successful after the fifth attempt.
Johannes S. was calm. The public order office of the city of Bonn had already rung twice at his front door on Ellerstraße. "Since I wasn't expecting anyone, I didn't open the door," said the 52-year-old, who was now asked in a friendly but firm manner to leave his flat in Nordstadt. The reason: On the premises of the Federal Agency for Real Estate Tasks (Bima) on Ellerstraße, an employee of the Federal Agency for Real Estate Tasks had found an American grenade on a playground.
Around 50 residents were evacuated from their homes. What initially looked like a routine operation turned out to be a complicated affair. Two attempts to detonate the device before 8 pm failed. Then the emergency services called in special equipment from Cologne. But the third attempt at 9.10 p.m. was also unsuccessful. Another blast was needed: At 9.35 pm, after the fifth bang, the problem was solved.
The operation had started at around 2 pm. The grenade was found by chance while cleaning up, explained Karsten Windolph, who led the operation of the public order office. After the federal police decided that the grenade could not be transported, it was decided to detonate it on site in a controlled manner. For this purpose, Ellerstraße was closed between Bornheimer Straße and Vorgebirgsstraße.
While the residents left their houses, the fire brigade stacked about 300 sandbags for protection. From a safe distance, local residents Ronja Laschke and Emilie Frohn followed the action. "I'm not worried about me," Frohn said. "I'm more worried about my car, which is parked in the restricted zone. I wonder if I should have taken the rabbits out of the flat?" she asked her neighbour. "Up to now I found it all quite exciting, but now I am scared," said Frohn, even before the first controlled bang.
(Original text: Gabriele Immenkeppel; Translation: Mareike Graepel)