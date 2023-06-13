Five attempts World War II grenade successfully detonated in Bonn's Nordstadt district

While the residents left their houses, the fire brigade stacked about 300 sandbags for protection. From a safe distance, local residents Ronja Laschke and Emilie Frohn followed the action. "I'm not worried about me," Frohn said. "I'm more worried about my car, which is parked in the restricted zone. I wonder if I should have taken the rabbits out of the flat?" she asked her neighbour. "Up to now I found it all quite exciting, but now I am scared," said Frohn, even before the first controlled bang.