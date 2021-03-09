Rapper opens shop at new location : Xatar snack bar moves to Bonn's market square

Rapper Xatar opened a Köfte snack bar in Bonn's city centre last year. On the first day, the number of visitors was so great that the police and the public order office had to intervene. Foto: Nicolas Ottersbach

Rapper Xatar has found a new location for his köfte snack bar. The business opens this Tuesday in the former McDonald's branch on Bonn's Marktplatz.

After rapper Xatar's köfte snack bar had to move out of the Viktoria-Karree like many other tenants, the business is reopening this Tuesday in the former McDonald's branch on Bonn's Marktplatz.

In July last year, the Haval Grill had caused a stir on the first days: hundreds of fans had caused a rush after a hype in social media, Corona rules were not respected - which called the police and the city order service to the scene. At first, they could only watch and admonish until enough police were on the scene. Later, Xatar said he had been surprised by the situation.