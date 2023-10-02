Buses, platforms, building sites You can expect video surveillance at these places in Bonn

The situation is similar at SWB Bus und Bahn. They monitor their own areas and facilities, i.e. the service centres, buses, trams and light rail vehicles as well as stops such as Bonn West, Probsthof Nord, Tannenbusch Mitte or Siegburg Bahnhof. In some places they also monitor the lifts. There are cameras there that store recordings for 48 hours and then delete them automatically. SWB itself does not have access to the footage - it is only passed on to the police when requested by the authorities. This is regulated by the Data Protection Regulation (DSGVO): Surveillance is permissible as data processing if it serves the legitimate interests of the person responsible or a third party and the conflicting interests of the persons concerned or their fundamental rights and freedoms do not outweigh this. The municipal utility argues with the safety of employees and customers.