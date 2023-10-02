Buses, platforms, building sites You can expect video surveillance at these places in Bonn
Bonn · Surveillance cameras can be found in many places in Bonn, and often you only notice them when you take a closer look. They are limited by strict data protection regulations, which can also cause problems. So where is filming allowed and where not?
You’re filmed every day all over the place as you move around Bonn – on buses, on platforms and in shops. But there are strict rules for surveillance cameras, especially in public spaces. These led to the Bonn utility company having to dismantle its technology at the bus station. In the building industry, there is a real surveillance boom.
When a man was recently critically injured in a knife attack and found at the Bonn bus station, the police initially did not know what had happened. The man could not be questioned and there were no surveillance cameras in the area. It was only later that it turned out that the attack had happened in Quantiusstraße. The police are still looking for the perpetrators.
There used to be cameras there. The Bonn public utility company had a device installed at the exit to the underground, but it was dismantled many years ago because of the basic data protection ordinance, as SWB spokeswoman Clarissa Pütz explains. "The data protection guidelines stipulate that the authority of the person conducting the surveillance always ends at the property boundaries. Video surveillance must not therefore result in public space, for example pavements and streets, being monitored as well." This was unavoidable at the bus station.
Cameras did not work during bomb attack
This sometimes produces curious outcomes, as in the case of the failed bomb attack at Bonn Central Station in 2012. At the time, all the authorities' surveillance cameras were defective, which made it difficult to find the person who had left the sports bag with the explosive device on platform 1. The Cologne police resorted to footage from a McDonald's branch. Later, the fast-food chain had to take down the camera because it was also filming public space.
In the meantime, Bonn's main railway station has been equipped with functioning cameras again, as Andrea Hoffmeister from the Federal Police explains. The technology belongs to Deutsche Bahn, the data sovereignty lies with the authority. "The federal police can view the video data at video workstations in the Bonn federal police station," says Hoffmeister. The recordings are stored for 30 days and then automatically overwritten. For operational reasons, no details are given about the exact positions and number of cameras.
Municipal utilities monitor their own areas and facilities
The situation is similar at SWB Bus und Bahn. They monitor their own areas and facilities, i.e. the service centres, buses, trams and light rail vehicles as well as stops such as Bonn West, Probsthof Nord, Tannenbusch Mitte or Siegburg Bahnhof. In some places they also monitor the lifts. There are cameras there that store recordings for 48 hours and then delete them automatically. SWB itself does not have access to the footage - it is only passed on to the police when requested by the authorities. This is regulated by the Data Protection Regulation (DSGVO): Surveillance is permissible as data processing if it serves the legitimate interests of the person responsible or a third party and the conflicting interests of the persons concerned or their fundamental rights and freedoms do not outweigh this. The municipal utility argues with the safety of employees and customers.
Some of the cameras the municipal administration operates are in publicly accessible areas such as the municipal library and the Volkshochschule, on sports fields and in schools. "Video surveillance mostly serves the purpose of preventing or clearing up harmful events such as vandalism. Vandalism regularly tends to take place in the evening and at night, namely when there are no staff left in the buildings," says Isabel Klotz from the press office.
Police camera towers only observe
The police also rely on cameras, which in Bonn sit prominently on mobile blue towers. The Police Act of North Rhine-Westphalia permits them to be placed in public spaces. They are not allowed everywhere but only at events and at crime hotspots. They do not record around the clock, however; the images are just checked live by police officers. Video surveillance is currently used at crime-relevant times, mainly in the evening and at night on weekends, in the areas of Hofgarten, Poststraße and Poppelsdorfer Allee. The two video towers of the Bonn police headquarters were also used on the two banks of the Rhine in Bonn, at the Christmas market, the St. Nicholas market in Bad Godesberg and at Pützchens Markt.
The City of Bonn would welcome more video surveillance of public spaces within the framework of the legal regulations, "because in addition to an increased sense of security among the population, criminal offences and misdemeanours are also prevented in these places".
There has been an increase in video surveillance in the construction industry in the face of numerous thefts. The green light is the trademark of Bauwatch, which monitors numerous construction sites in and around Bonn. They are proud of their successes: in 2022, they were able to scare away potential offenders 75,928 times, initiate 878 arrests and prosecute 1630 offenders. Around 3,000 camera towers are in operation: "Within seconds, the alarm is evaluated by one of our professional security staff and the next steps are initiated. In 95 per cent of the cases, it is sufficient to address the intruders via our tower and thus persuade them to leave the premises," says a company spokesperson. "When the security device is placed, public areas are blacked out in accordance with the requirements of the DSGVO."
And what applies to private individuals? Basically, you are allowed to monitor your own property with a video camera. Areas of the neighbouring property, for example, may not be filmed. However, if a house borders on a public area, the prevailing opinion is that video surveillance of the house façade may include an area of up to one metre of the public area in front of the house.
(Original text: Nicolas Ottersbach/Translation: Jean Lennox)