Arrests in NRW and Brandenburg Young Islamists planned attack in Cologne

The security authorities have arrested two young Islamists who were possibly planning to carry out an attack. As first reported by WDR, the two allegedly chose a Christmas market or a synagogue as a possible target. The two Islamists are said to have discussed their plans in a video that could be seen in a group on Telegram, as security sources confirmed to our editorial team. In the video, the Telegram user calls for jihad and announces an attack, according to our information from security circles. He also mentions a specific date: Friday, 1 December.