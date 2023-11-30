Arrests in NRW and Brandenburg Young Islamists planned attack in Cologne
Cologne/NRW · Police in North Rhine-Westphalia and Brandenburg have arrested two youths in an attempt to thwart a possible Islamist terrorist attack in Cologne. Here is the current status.
The security authorities have arrested two young Islamists who were possibly planning to carry out an attack. As first reported by WDR, the two allegedly chose a Christmas market or a synagogue as a possible target. The two Islamists are said to have discussed their plans in a video that could be seen in a group on Telegram, as security sources confirmed to our editorial team. In the video, the Telegram user calls for jihad and announces an attack, according to our information from security circles. He also mentions a specific date: Friday, 1 December.
The security authorities became aware of the video and the two men. The two Islamists are still minors: a 15-year-old German-Afghan from Burscheid and a 16-year-old Russian from Brandenburg. The two are said to have been arrested on Tuesday.
The alleged perpetrators are 15 and 16 years old
They are suspected of having planned to commit a terrorist offence. Specifically, they are said to have planned to attack a synagogue and a Christmas market – with a small lorry or an incendiary device and presumably in Cologne. The 16-year-old is listed as a so-called relevant person in Brandenburg. He is said to be a sympathiser of the terrorist organisation Islamic State and to have planned to travel to NRW and take part in the attack. The 16-year-old is already known to the police for distributing propaganda material.
The public prosecutor's office in Düsseldorf officially announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for planning a terrorist attack. "The Leverkusen Local Court has issued an arrest warrant in a preliminary investigation by the North Rhine-Westphalia Central Office for the Prosecution of Terrorism) at the Düsseldorf Public Prosecutor General's Office against a 15-year-old suspect from the Rheinisch-Bergisch district, who was provisionally arrested on 28 November 2023 during a search of his home address, on suspicion of planning and preparing a terrorist-motivated attack," the statement reads.
The security situation in NRW is tense
In general, the security situation in NRW is currently considered tense. Just a few days ago, NRW head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution Jürgen Kayser pointed out that there is an abstract risk of attacks by individual perpetrators who become radicalised at lightning speed. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution also warned of a high risk of attacks in Germany on Wednesday morning.
Erich Rettinghaus, state chairman of the German Police Union in North Rhine-Westphalia, explained: "The case shows that our security authorities are vigilant and can act quickly. At the same time, the case also shows how high the risk of attack is. In view of the current global situation, it is higher than ever before," said Rettinghaus.
(Original text: Christian Schwerdtfeger;Translation: Mareike Graepel)