Arrests in NRW and Brandenburg Young Islamists said to have planned attack

They are suspected of having planned to commit a terrorist offence. Specifically, they are said to have planned to attack a synagogue or a Christmas market - with a small lorry or an incendiary device and presumably in Leverkusen, as reported by the Rheinische Post. The city of Cologne had previously been named during the course of the day. The 16-year-old is listed as a so-called relevant person in Brandenburg. He is said to be a sympathiser of the terrorist organisation Islamic State and to have planned to travel to NRW and take part in the attack. The 16-year-old is already known to the police for distributing propaganda material.