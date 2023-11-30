Arrests in NRW and Brandenburg Young Islamists said to have planned attack
NRW · A planned Islamist terrorist attack in the Rhineland may have been foiled. The police have arrested two suspected youths who were apparently planning to target a Christmas market or a synagogue. The information came from abroad.
The security authorities have arrested two young Islamists who were possibly planning to carry out an attack. As first reported by WDR, the two allegedly chose a Christmas market or a synagogue as a possible target. The two Islamists are said to have discussed their plans in a video that could be seen in a group on Telegram, as security sources confirmed to our editorial team. In the video, the Telegram user calls for jihad and announces an attack, according to our information from security circles. He also mentions a specific date: Friday, 1 December.
According to the security authorities, the two Islamists are still minors - a 15-year-old German-Afghan from Burscheid and a 16-year-old Russian from Brandenburg. The two had already been arrested on Tuesday. "One of the young men wrote about attack plans in a chat group. In the end, they agreed on a very specific plan to attack a Christmas market. It seemed very concrete," said NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) on Wednesday evening in Düsseldorf.
The tip-off about the youths had come from abroad. The 15-year-old from NRW was then quickly identified and arrested in Burscheid on Tuesday evening. He had not previously come to the attention of the authorities. He was a German-Afghan who had expressed sympathy for the Islamic State. "We have to keep our eyes open, also with regard to our Christmas markets," said Reul.
On Wednesday evening, the head of Cologne's criminal investigation department, Michael Esser, also commented on the case: "We are very vigilant, are in constant dialogue with the security authorities at state and federal level and are doing everything we can to protect the population. The current case shows that the early warning system has once again worked. The high level of protection of the population is our top priority."
Suspected perpetrators are 15 and 16 years old
They are suspected of having planned to commit a terrorist offence. Specifically, they are said to have planned to attack a synagogue or a Christmas market - with a small lorry or an incendiary device and presumably in Leverkusen, as reported by the Rheinische Post. The city of Cologne had previously been named during the course of the day. The 16-year-old is listed as a so-called relevant person in Brandenburg. He is said to be a sympathiser of the terrorist organisation Islamic State and to have planned to travel to NRW and take part in the attack. The 16-year-old is already known to the police for distributing propaganda material.
The public prosecutor's office in Düsseldorf officially announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for planning a terrorist attack. "The Leverkusen district court has issued an arrest warrant in a preliminary investigation by the North Rhine-Westphalia Central Office for the Prosecution of Terrorism) at the Düsseldorf Public Prosecutor General's Office against a 15-year-old suspect from the Rheinisch-Bergisch district, who was provisionally arrested on 28 November 2023 during a search of his home address, on suspicion of planning and preparing a terrorist-motivated attack," the statement reads.
Security situation in NRW is tense
In general, the security situation in NRW is currently considered tense. Just a few days ago, NRW head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution Jürgen Kayser pointed out that there is an abstract risk of attacks by individual perpetrators who become radicalised at lightning speed. The Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution also warned of a high risk of attacks in Germany on Wednesday morning.
Erich Rettinghaus, state chairman of the German Police Union in North Rhine-Westphalia, explained: "The case shows that our security authorities are vigilant and can act quickly. At the same time, the case also shows how high the risk of attack is. In view of the current global situation, it is higher than ever before," said Rettinghaus.
Original text: Christian Schwerdtfeger (mit Material der dpa)